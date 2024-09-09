The Grand Oshkosh Celebrates The Queen Of Soul In PORTRAIT OF ARETHA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand Oshkosh continues its season kickoff with a fiery tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on September 28.

Aretha Franklin taught us all how to “Think” and demand “Respect…” all while riding on the “Freeway of Love!” In PORTRAIT OF ARETHA, CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of soul with personalized interpretations of songs from this 18-time Grammy award-winning icon's 50-year career.

Teneal is an award-winning songstress with four Independent Music Awards nominations (winning 2011 Best Gospel Song, 2011 Best R&B Album winner, and 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song), 2015 Touch the Mic “Muse” award, 2017 Orlando Music Trailblazer award, and performing as the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

This evening of entertainment is part of the Alberta S. Kimball Foundation Series, celebrating 20 years of supporting Unstoppable Entertainment at The Grand Oshkosh.

The evening of entertainment doesn't have to end when the curtains close. After the performance, The Grand Lounge will stay open for an AfterGlow performance by local musicians.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show on Saturday, September 28 can be purchased online or at the box office at 100 High Avenue (open M-F 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). For more information, call (920) 424-2350 or visit TheGrandOshkosh.org.

