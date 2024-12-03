Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grant From Packers Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peninsula Players Theatre has announced it has received a $3,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation in support of its community outreach program, The Play’s the Thing. This contribution will help the theater continue to provide enriching play-reading experiences for the community, fostering an appreciation for the performing arts in Door County and beyond.

Now in its 17th year, The Play’s the Thing is a free winter play reading series that invites audiences to explore thought-provoking stories through compelling staged readings. Peninsula Players Theatre aims to engage, educate, and inspire, while providing a platform for community connection during the winter months.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Green Bay Packers Foundation for recognizing the importance of the arts and supporting The Play’s the Thing,” said Peninsula Players Theatre Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “This program not only brings our community together during the winter season but it also offers a unique opportunity for dialogue and connection through storytelling.”

The Green Bay Packers Foundation, established by the Green Bay Packers organization in 1986, has a long-standing commitment to strengthening communities throughout Wisconsin. By supporting programs that enrich education, health, and human services, the Foundation underscores its dedication to making a positive impact across the state. The 2025 season of The Play’s the Thing will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, on Mondays, February 3, March 3 and April 7 at 7:00 p.m.

There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome. Peninsula Players Theatre is America’s oldest professional resident summer theater. It is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 89 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members nationwide.

