JACKASS Star Steve-O Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Outback Presents: Steve-O on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $42.22 and go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT STEVE-O

Steve-O, born Stephen Gilchrist Glover on June 13, 1974, is a renowned stunt performer, actor, and television personality. He gained fame as a member of the cast of the hit MTV show "Jackass," where he performed a variety of dangerous and outrageous stunts. Known for his fearlessness and wild sense of humor, Steve-O quickly became a fan favorite on the show.

In addition to his work on "Jackass," Steve-O has appeared in numerous films and television shows, showcasing his unique brand of comedy and willingness to push the boundaries of entertainment. He has also embarked on a successful stand-up comedy career, touring around the world and gaining a loyal following of fans.

Despite his wild antics and larger-than-life persona, Steve-O has also been open about his struggles with addiction and has worked to overcome these challenges through sobriety and self-improvement. He has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health and addiction issues, inspiring others to seek help and make positive changes in their lives.

Steve-O continues to entertain audiences with his daring stunts, comedic talents, and larger-than-life personality. He remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his infectious energy and unapologetic approach to life.

Comments