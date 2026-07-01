Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Adds Six New Board of Directors Members

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The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Board of Directors is welcoming new leaders in the upcoming 2026-27 Season, including Lisa Barwick, Jake Bergstrom, Christopher Drees, Kristin Heiges, Amy Smith, and Tiffany Woelfel, who will concurrently serve a two-year appointment as Chair for NEW PAC, the Northeast Wisconsin Professional Advocacy Committee.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Board of Directors recognizes the contributions of retiring members Tim Bergstrom, Ignacio Cortina and Steve Zich, who completed their service at the end of the 2025-26 Season. Steve Zich will also transition from his role as NEW PAC Chair at this time.

ABOUT THE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Lisa Barwick

Lisa Barwick is Vice President of Marketing for the Vocational Segment at Oshkosh Corporation, where she provides strategic leadership across a diverse portfolio of industry-leading brands. In this role, she is responsible for enterprise-level marketing strategy, integrated marketing communications, brand stewardship, customer engagement, storytelling and content strategy, and long-term growth initiatives. Lisa has been actively involved with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center since 2024, serving on the Education Ambassador Committee, where she supports initiatives that expand access to the performing arts and deepen educational outreach. She is a strong advocate for the role arts, culture, and education play in inspiring creativity, confidence, and connection – especially for the youth of the Fox Cities and surrounding communities. Lisa holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Mechanics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She and her husband reside in the Fox Cities.

Jake Bergstrom

Jake Bergstrom, a lifelong resident of the Fox Valley, serves as Vice President of Strategic Operations for Bergstrom Automotive, one of the largest privately held automotive groups in the United States. In addition to his leadership role for a company named to the “Top Dealership Organizations to Work for in the U.S.” for 2025, Jake is also active in the region's philanthropic landscape; he was honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters as Big Brother of the Year for the State of Wisconsin in 2019, and has been an active supporter and contributor to the Children's Cancer Family Foundation, Bergstrom Automotive's “Drive for a Cure” initiative benefitting cancer research in Wisconsin, United Way, and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. A graduate of Marquette University, Jake and his wife Bridgid reside in Neenah, where they are raising their four children.

Christopher Drees

Christopher Drees serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Menasha Corporation and was elected a director of the Board in 2023. As one of America's oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies, Menasha Corporation earned Wisconsin's Mega Manufacturer of the Year recognition within just two years of Drees' leadership. In addition to his responsibilities at Menasha Corporation, Mr. Drees serves as Board Chair of Keller Builders Inc. and is the former Board Chair of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. He has also held board positions across the marine and banking industries. Mr. Drees holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and an MBA from Marquette University.

Kristin Heiges

Kristin Heiges serves as Vice President of Marketing at SECURA Insurance, a regional property-casualty insurance company. With more than 15 years of marketing experience, Kristin leads marketing strategy, customer experience, corporate communications, and brand strategy to drive business growth and strengthen agent and customer relationships. In her role, she is also responsible for agent education, travel and events, and user experience and digital initiatives to enhance customer engagement. She is a certified change practitioner and has contributed to the industry through service on marketing and communications committees. Kristin holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Lawrence University and resides in Appleton with her family.

Amy Smith, Vice President of People & Talent at Jewelers Mutual Group, provides strategic leadership across talent, culture, and organizational effectiveness. She partners closely with executive leadership and the board to build future-ready capabilities, deepen leadership strength, and enable scalable growth rooted in clarity, trust, and shared purpose. With more than 15 years of experience spanning human resources, operations, and people leadership, Smith has progressed through multiple leadership roles since joining Jewelers Mutual, reflecting her ability to translate values into action. Her work shapes enterprise strategy, advances talent and succession planning, and evolves how the organization attracts, develops, and engages its people in ways that reinforce belonging, accountability, and long-term impact. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Human Resources from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh.

Tiffany Woelfel

Tiffany Woelfel is an Appleton native and Partner at Amundsen Davis Law Firm, where she has developed a reputation for keeping her clients' interests top of mind. Whether in or outside of the courtroom, Tiffany is a counselor, negotiator and creative thinker with a knack for resolving legal issues, particularly those that arise where law and business decisions intersect. Outside the office, Ms. Woelfel is active with various local and state bar organizations and local nonprofits, and is drawn to organizations focused on helping women, families and young professionals. She has been recognized as a Future 15 recipient by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce (2020) and the Greater Green Bay Chamber (2024), as well as one of Insight Publication's 40 Under 40 (2023). She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Degree with distinction from the University of Minnesota, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

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