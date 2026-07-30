MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Onsale Dates Set for Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Sets Broadway Series

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The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced on sale dates for tickets to individual shows in the 2026-27 Season of Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series.

Season Ticket Packages remain on sale, with a six-show package, including Phantom of the Opera, and a season option to add Hadestown and/or SIX to your package.

October 16-17, 2026

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Individual tickets are on sale now.

November 3-8, 2026

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

Individual tickets on sale Friday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m.

December 15-20, 2026

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade).

Individual tickets on sale Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 a.m.

January 12-17, 2027

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m.

February 9-14, 2027

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Individual tickets on sale Friday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m.

March 2-7, 2027

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is The Outsiders. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. The Outsiders features Danya Taymor's Tony Award winning direction.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m.

March 31-April 11, 2027

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again in Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, Phantom of the Opera! Based on the brilliant original production seen around the world, this romantic and haunting tale about a disfigured musical genius, known only as 'The Phantom,' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, returns to the Fox Cities “more spectacular than ever” (Sunday Express). Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Water for Elephants

April 27-May 2, 2027

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Individual tickets on sale February 5, 2027, at 10:00 a.m.

More Information

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Ticketmaster and Broadway Across America are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

For questions, patrons can stop into the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's ticket office during office hours. For easy access, search and download the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center mobile app.

Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series performances can submit a reservation request at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/group sales/.

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