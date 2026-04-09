Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Unveils Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Recognition Recipients

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In a landmark 10th anniversary season, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has named its 2025-26 recognition recipients, highlighting the talent and contributions of more than 2,200 participating students across 34 area schools.

The Center Stage Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity, and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.

A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating schools' musical productions and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated, and applications were reviewed to determine the program recognition recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red-carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

"Reaching the 10th anniversary of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is a profound milestone for our community," said Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "Over the past decade, we have watched this program grow into a vital platform for young artists to build confidence and lasting relationships. Seeing the immense talent and heart these students bring to the stage after ten years of excellence is truly inspiring. As we celebrate ten years of the Center Stage Program at the Showcase on May 16, we are honored to continue supporting the next generation of artists and creative leaders."

Tickets for the Center Stage Showcase are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, or through the Fox Cities P.A.C. website and Ticketmaster online. Additional fees may apply.

This year's participating high schools are: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Chilton, De Pere, Denmark, Fox Valley Lutheran, Gibraltar, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Howards Grove, Kiel, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Manitowoc Lincoln, Manitowoc Lutheran, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Pulaski, Shawano Community, Sheboygan Falls, Southern Door, St. Mary Catholic, Two Rivers, Valley Christian, Weyauwega-Fremont, and Winnebago Lutheran.

The 2025-26 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients are:

Community Engagement

Partner: Wipfli LLP

Manitowoc Lincoln High School

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Spirit Recognition

Mishicot High School

Honorable Mention in a Lead Role

Anna Massart as Miss Sandra in Southern Door's production of All Shook Up: School Edition

Caiya Klish as Betty Rizzo in De Pere's production of Grease

Chloe Hucek as Snow White in Ashwaubenon's production of Once Upon a One More Time

Coltyn Lyon as The Cat in the Hat in Manitowoc Lutheran's production of Seussical

Evelyn Ortlieb as Ariel in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Gibson Rause as The Baker in St. Mary Catholic's production of Into the Woods

Max Janick as Zeke/Cowardly Lion in Notre Dame's production of The Wizard of Oz

McKenna Tennessen as Gladys in New London's production of The Pajama Game

Renee Buhrow as Donna Sheridan in Weyauwega-Fremont's production of Mamma Mia!

Sam Hornseth as Kenickie in De Pere's production of Grease

Influential Theater Educator Nominees

Partner: Nicolet National Bank

Amy Tubbs, Director at Pulaski High School

Andrew Mildebrandt, Director at Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Andrew Wojciehowski, Musical Director at Sheboygan Falls High School

Bridget Duffy-Ulrich, Director at Oshkosh North High School

Charlotte Deehr, Director at Chilton High School

Deanne Stokes, Director at Manitowoc Lincoln and Two Rivers High Schools

Hayley Eastman, Drama Teacher at St. Mary Catholic High School

Justin Foth, Vocal Director at Hortonville High School

Kevin Spindler, Director at New London High School

Lizbeth Thomas, Director at Gibraltar High School

Madeline Wilkins, Musical Director at Southern Door High School

Shannon Meulbroek, Musical Director at Two Rivers High School

Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship

Partners: Johnson Financial Group and Star98

Caitlin Mellberg, Green Bay Southwest High School

Jacqueline Dramm, Manitowoc Lincoln High School

Outstanding Achievement – Partner: Angelo & Jennifer Ninivaggi

Emily Ness, Hortonville High School

Outstanding Ensemble

De Pere High School and their production of Grease

Notre Dame Academy and their production of The Wizard of Oz

Oshkosh North High School and their production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

Oshkosh West High School and their production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Southern Door High School and their production of All Shook Up: School Edition

St. Mary Catholic High School and their production of Into the Woods

Two Rivers High School and their production of Anything Goes

Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role

Partner: Grant from the Jewelers Mutual Impact Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region

Aidan Hartman as Hades in Oshkosh North's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

Amara Kennedy as Deloris Van Cartier in Sheboygan Falls' production of Sister Act

Antonio Thompson as Hermes in Oshkosh North's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

Caleb Johnson as Crutchie in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Disney's Newsies

Denzel Estrella as Franklin Hart in Manitowoc Lincoln's production of 9 to 5

Evrette Fessler as Billy Crocker in Two Rivers' production of Anything Goes

Gabe Shaver as Sebastian in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Gabriel Van Nice as Jack Kelly in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Disney's Newsies

Jacob Schaefer as Curly in Oshkosh West's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Jacqueline Dramm as Violet in Manitowoc Lincoln's production of 9 to 5

Juliette Bergstrom as Little Red Ridinghood in St. Mary Catholic's production of Into the Woods

Lily Xiong as Karen in Green Bay West's production of Mean Girls High School Edition

Megan Braun as Ursula in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Miriam Edwards as Reno Sweeney in Two Rivers' production of Anything Goes

Sophia Johns as Persephone in Oshkosh North's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

Stella Schwersenska as Ado Annie in Oshkosh West's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Tanner Thiel as Gomez Addams in Shawano Community's production of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition

Tynan Conway as Trunchbull in Denmark's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

Caroline Broberg as Miss Almira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West in Notre Dame's production of The Wizard of Oz

Fynely Bouck as Elsa Schraeder in Howards Grove's production of The Sound of Music

Henry Pokorski as General Harrison Howell/Gangster 1 in Gibraltar's production of Kiss Me, Kate

Ian Luehring as Race in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Disney's Newsies

Jalisica Allen-Sanders as Lily in Menasha's production of Annie

Logan Winter as Max Detweiler in Howards Grove's production of The Sound of Music

Nica Schneider as Mabel in New London's production of The Pajama Game

Peyton Campsall as Chef Louis in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Raya Kersten as Jane Banks in Neenah's production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Tito Fliehman as Rooster/Bert Healy in Menasha's production of Annie

Outstanding Student Hair and Makeup Artist

Bridget Danke, Hortonville High School

Outstanding Student Lighting or Sound Operator

Donovan Schmelzer, Luxemburg-Casco High School

Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra – Partner: Heid Music

De Pere High School

Pulaski High School

Shawano Community High School

Outstanding Student Run Crew

De Pere High School

Green Bay Southwest High School

Neenah High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager

Kaisten Feiter, Oshkosh North