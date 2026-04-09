Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Unveils Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Recognition Recipients
Tickets for the Center Stage Showcase are on sale now.
In a landmark 10th anniversary season, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has named its 2025-26 recognition recipients, highlighting the talent and contributions of more than 2,200 participating students across 34 area schools.
The Center Stage Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity, and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.
A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating schools' musical productions and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated, and applications were reviewed to determine the program recognition recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red-carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
"Reaching the 10th anniversary of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is a profound milestone for our community," said Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "Over the past decade, we have watched this program grow into a vital platform for young artists to build confidence and lasting relationships. Seeing the immense talent and heart these students bring to the stage after ten years of excellence is truly inspiring. As we celebrate ten years of the Center Stage Program at the Showcase on May 16, we are honored to continue supporting the next generation of artists and creative leaders."
Tickets for the Center Stage Showcase are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, or through the Fox Cities P.A.C. website and Ticketmaster online. Additional fees may apply.
This year's participating high schools are: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Chilton, De Pere, Denmark, Fox Valley Lutheran, Gibraltar, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Howards Grove, Kiel, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Manitowoc Lincoln, Manitowoc Lutheran, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Pulaski, Shawano Community, Sheboygan Falls, Southern Door, St. Mary Catholic, Two Rivers, Valley Christian, Weyauwega-Fremont, and Winnebago Lutheran.
The 2025-26 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients are:
Community Engagement
Partner: Wipfli LLP
- Manitowoc Lincoln High School
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Spirit Recognition
- Mishicot High School
Honorable Mention in a Lead Role
- Anna Massart as Miss Sandra in Southern Door's production of All Shook Up: School Edition
- Caiya Klish as Betty Rizzo in De Pere's production of Grease
- Chloe Hucek as Snow White in Ashwaubenon's production of Once Upon a One More Time
- Coltyn Lyon as The Cat in the Hat in Manitowoc Lutheran's production of Seussical
- Evelyn Ortlieb as Ariel in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Gibson Rause as The Baker in St. Mary Catholic's production of Into the Woods
- Max Janick as Zeke/Cowardly Lion in Notre Dame's production of The Wizard of Oz
- McKenna Tennessen as Gladys in New London's production of The Pajama Game
- Renee Buhrow as Donna Sheridan in Weyauwega-Fremont's production of Mamma Mia!
- Sam Hornseth as Kenickie in De Pere's production of Grease
Influential Theater Educator Nominees
Partner: Nicolet National Bank
- Amy Tubbs, Director at Pulaski High School
- Andrew Mildebrandt, Director at Winnebago Lutheran Academy
- Andrew Wojciehowski, Musical Director at Sheboygan Falls High School
- Bridget Duffy-Ulrich, Director at Oshkosh North High School
- Charlotte Deehr, Director at Chilton High School
- Deanne Stokes, Director at Manitowoc Lincoln and Two Rivers High Schools
- Hayley Eastman, Drama Teacher at St. Mary Catholic High School
- Justin Foth, Vocal Director at Hortonville High School
- Kevin Spindler, Director at New London High School
- Lizbeth Thomas, Director at Gibraltar High School
- Madeline Wilkins, Musical Director at Southern Door High School
- Shannon Meulbroek, Musical Director at Two Rivers High School
Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship
Partners: Johnson Financial Group and Star98
- Caitlin Mellberg, Green Bay Southwest High School
- Jacqueline Dramm, Manitowoc Lincoln High School
Outstanding Achievement – Partner: Angelo & Jennifer Ninivaggi
- Emily Ness, Hortonville High School
Outstanding Ensemble
- De Pere High School and their production of Grease
- Notre Dame Academy and their production of The Wizard of Oz
- Oshkosh North High School and their production of Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Oshkosh West High School and their production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Southern Door High School and their production of All Shook Up: School Edition
- St. Mary Catholic High School and their production of Into the Woods
- Two Rivers High School and their production of Anything Goes
Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role
Partner: Grant from the Jewelers Mutual Impact Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
- Aidan Hartman as Hades in Oshkosh North's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Amara Kennedy as Deloris Van Cartier in Sheboygan Falls' production of Sister Act
- Antonio Thompson as Hermes in Oshkosh North's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Caleb Johnson as Crutchie in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Disney's Newsies
- Denzel Estrella as Franklin Hart in Manitowoc Lincoln's production of 9 to 5
- Evrette Fessler as Billy Crocker in Two Rivers' production of Anything Goes
- Gabe Shaver as Sebastian in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Gabriel Van Nice as Jack Kelly in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Disney's Newsies
- Jacob Schaefer as Curly in Oshkosh West's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Jacqueline Dramm as Violet in Manitowoc Lincoln's production of 9 to 5
- Juliette Bergstrom as Little Red Ridinghood in St. Mary Catholic's production of Into the Woods
- Lily Xiong as Karen in Green Bay West's production of Mean Girls High School Edition
- Megan Braun as Ursula in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Miriam Edwards as Reno Sweeney in Two Rivers' production of Anything Goes
- Sophia Johns as Persephone in Oshkosh North's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Stella Schwersenska as Ado Annie in Oshkosh West's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Tanner Thiel as Gomez Addams in Shawano Community's production of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition
- Tynan Conway as Trunchbull in Denmark's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role
- Caroline Broberg as Miss Almira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West in Notre Dame's production of The Wizard of Oz
- Fynely Bouck as Elsa Schraeder in Howards Grove's production of The Sound of Music
- Henry Pokorski as General Harrison Howell/Gangster 1 in Gibraltar's production of Kiss Me, Kate
- Ian Luehring as Race in Fox Valley Lutheran's production of Disney's Newsies
- Jalisica Allen-Sanders as Lily in Menasha's production of Annie
- Logan Winter as Max Detweiler in Howards Grove's production of The Sound of Music
- Nica Schneider as Mabel in New London's production of The Pajama Game
- Peyton Campsall as Chef Louis in Chilton's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Raya Kersten as Jane Banks in Neenah's production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins
- Tito Fliehman as Rooster/Bert Healy in Menasha's production of Annie
Outstanding Student Hair and Makeup Artist
- Bridget Danke, Hortonville High School
Outstanding Student Lighting or Sound Operator
- Donovan Schmelzer, Luxemburg-Casco High School
Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra – Partner: Heid Music
- De Pere High School
- Pulaski High School
- Shawano Community High School
Outstanding Student Run Crew
- De Pere High School
- Green Bay Southwest High School
- Neenah High School
Outstanding Student Stage Manager
- Kaisten Feiter, Oshkosh North
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