Comedian Preacher Lawson To Perform At The Weidner In May

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The Weidner has announced that comedian Preacher Lawson will perform on Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets, priced at $36, will go on sale Thursday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online, in person at The Weidner Ticket Office, or by phone at 920-465-2800.

Lawson is known for his high-energy stand-up, combining physical comedy with personal storytelling. He first gained national attention as a finalist on America’s Got Talent and has since built a global following through touring, social media, and independently released comedy specials.

Raised in a military family, Lawson often draws on his experiences growing up and moving frequently, with material focused on relationships, resilience, and everyday challenges. In addition to his stand-up work, he has appeared on NBC programming and Netflix Is a Joke, and has performed at major comedy festivals.

The Weidner Ticket Office is located at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Drive, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.