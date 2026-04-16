Review: THE GREAT GATSBY: NATIONAL TOUR at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

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A cornerstone of American literature by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby, has been brought to life in a way never seen before. Long regarded as a challenging work to adapt due to its introspective nature and nuance, this production leans confidently into spectacle, movement, and music to express the internal longing that defines the novel. At the heart of the production is its design. The definitive opulence of the Jazz Age bursts onto the stage through lavish sets and fluid transitions that evoke Gatsby’s extravagant parties without ever feeling static. Art Deco-inspired visuals, paired with sharp and kinetic choreography, give the show a cinematic tone. Costuming is equally striking, with flapper dresses shimmering, and sharply tailored suits reinforcing the rigid social structures the story quietly critiques.

What makes this adaptation particularly compelling is how it handles narration. Rather than relying heavily on a single observer figure, the production distributes perspective through ensemble storytelling, allowing characters like Gatsby and Daisy to step out of the haze of Nick’s recollection and into fully realized emotional arcs. Gatsby’s yearning is no longer just described, it’s embodied. Daisy, often interpreted as distant or elusive, is given added dimensionality through motifs that reflect both her charm and her entrapment.

Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway doesn’t simply narrate the story, he elevates it. Delivering one of the most dynamic performances of the season, Grosso offers effortless charm and precision. Guiding the audience with clarity and charisma, he balances sharp physical humor with a grounded emotional presence that keeps the storytelling both engaging and authentic. His movement is fluid and intentional, while his vocals are smooth and controlled, carrying a richness that draws you in from the first note. Jazzy, charming, and undeniably polished, his performance is like a glass of fine whiskey; refined, warm, and lingering long after the final moment.

Jay Gatsby, played by Jake David Smith brings to the stage the most captivating male vocal heard at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center since his previous appearance as Marius in Les Misérables, reminding audiences exactly why he stands among the finest leading tenors currently touring. He embodies Gatsby with a balance of magnetism and vulnerability, bringing a vibrant, deeply lovable quality to a character often shrouded in mystery. His performance of “For Her” is a standout moment, rivaling the very best with distinctive vocal runs ( i.e. “lost her…” He had no right to do that to us, but thank you, old sport) and intentional choices that feel both fresh and emotionally grounded. From his very first note, the audience is immediately disarmed; drawn in by a refined, velvety sound that feels effortless yet precise. Opposite Daisy, his chemistry is palpable, crafting a relationship that feels youthful, aching, and beautifully woven with longing and desire.

The actress portraying Daisy Buchanan, Senzel Ahmady, is nothing short of stunning, delivering a performance that is as layered as it is haunting. Beneath her polished façade lies a quiet ache that permeates every moment, wrapping the audience up in both her charm and her contradictions. Ahmady crafts Daisy in a way that makes you question your allegiance. She invites empathy while never shying away from the character’s more elusive, even frustrating qualities. There’s a visible weight to her performance, as if every smile is carefully constructed to mask the scars of a woman worn down by a tumultuous relationship. Fully committed in every gesture and glance, she highlights the tension between illusion and truth, clinging to the promise of “for better or for worse” even as it confines her. The result is a portrayal that feels deeply human, fragile, and impossible to look away from.

The ensemble is an engine that keeps this production moving with irresistible energy, delivering lively, full-bodied vocals that consistently elevate each musical moment. Beyond their sound, their precision and grace in executing some of the smoothest, most elegant scene transitions you’ll see on stage is nothing short of remarkable. Set pieces glide, moments shift, and the story flows seamlessly without ever breaking momentum. They don’t simply support the action; they enrich it, filling out Gatsby’s world with unmatched artistic verve.

Having seen the original Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, there was a fair amount of skepticism going into this national tour, particularly given the seemingly unfillable holes that lingered in its initial staging. However, this touring production rises to the challenge, thoughtfully addressing many of those concerns with clearer storytelling, stronger character development, and a more cohesive overall vision. What emerges is an energetic production that not only redeems many of its predecessor’s shortcomings, but showcases some of the brightest touring talent on the road today, resulting in a performance that feels both revitalized and compelling.

The Great Gatsby concludes its run at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 19th, and continues its tour at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, IL.

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