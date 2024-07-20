West End Productions to Present HOME, I'M DARLING at North Fourth Theatre Beginning Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HOME, I'M DARLING will run at North Fourth Theatre, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM, 3 weekends, from August 30 - September 15, 2024. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. For more information, season and individual tickets, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (855) 937-8505.



Written in 2018, Home, I'm Darling by Laura Wade is a brilliantly written dark comedy about a woman's quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife. The play was first performed at Theatre Clwyd in Wales on July 3rd 2018, and opened at the Dorfman Theatre in London on July 31st, 2018, directed by Tamara Harvey. It was transferred to The Duke of York's Theatre, on 5th February 2019, as a co-production between The National Theatre, Theatr Clwyd and Fiery Angel.



"Every marriage needs a little fantasy to keep it sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, being a domestic goddess isn't as easy as it looks..."

Once again Colleen Neary McClure directs a talented cast and production team. Joining Colleen on stage are Fawn Hanson, Parker Owen, Versai Knight, Caedmon Holland and Michelle Charisse. Ms McClure "is fascinated with the recently evolving 'traditional wife' movement which started in 2018 and spread on social media. Of course, this play takes to extreme a humorous look at the possibility of going back to the fifties way of living."



WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Their pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, thought provoking and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.

