West End Productions Presents Peter Shaffer's BLACK COMEDY

For West End Productions' first show of its 2020 season of extraordinary British plays, Colleen Neary McClure takes up the director's baton to delight Albuquerque's theatre patrons with Peter Shaffer's brilliant farce, Black Comedy.

Lovesick and desperate, young sculptor Brindsley Miller and his debutante fiancée, Carol Melkett, have spruced up his apartment with furniture and objets d'art "borrowed" from Harold, the antique collector next door who is away for the weekend. They are hoping to impress Carol's pompous father and a wealthy art dealer coming to view Brindsley's work. However, when a power failure causes a blackout, Harold returns early, and Brindsley's ex-mistress, Clea, shows up unexpectedly, things slide into disaster for him. And the comedy begins!

In the spring of 1965, Peter Shaffer was commissioned to write a one-act play by the dramaturge Kenneth Tynan for the UK's National Theatre. The opening night at the Old Vic Theatre was a resounding success. Performed extensively since then, audiences have been regaled with the pure hilarity of this clever farce.

Our audiences will be treated to the talents of Kenneth Ansloan, Rikki Carroll, Ed Hein, Bradd Howard, Rick Huff, Jessica Osbourne Staci Robbins and Weston Simons.

WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, though-provoking, and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.

BLACK COMEDY runs at North 4th Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, 3 weekends, from January 24th - February 9th. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2 PM. For more information, season and individual tickets, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (505) 404-8462.





