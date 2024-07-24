Wayne Lee Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Paraguas will present Wayne Lee next month. The event is on Sunday August 11, 2024 from 5pm - 7:30pm.

Wayne Lee lives in Santa Fe, NM, where he works as a writer, editor, teacher, group facilitator and wedding officiant. His poems have appeared in Tupelo Press, Writer's Digest, The New Mexico Poetry Review, Slipstream and many other journals and anthologies. He was awarded the 2012 Fischer Prize and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and three Best of the Net Awards. His collection The Underside of Light was a finalist for the 2014 New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. His chapbook Buddha's Cat was published by Whistle Lake Press in May 2024, his memoir Service Husband: A Caregiver’s Journey Through Disability, Suicide and Recovery is forthcoming from Mercury HeartLink in January 2025 and his collection Dining on Salt: Four Seasons of Septets is forthcoming from Cornerstone Press in April 2025. Wayne has taught at the Institute of American Indian Arts, Western Washington University, the Port Townsend Writers’ Conference and elsewhere. He is the host of the online poetry/meditation community Tuesday Poetry Practice.

Wayne will be reading excerpts from his newest book released Buddha’s Cat.

The show will take place Sunday August 11, 2024, 5pm - 7:30pm at Teatro Paraguas and is free for entry, accepting donation in house. Please call 505-424-1601 to make reservations if you wish.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodger’s Tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theater Initiative.

