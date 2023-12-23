Upstart Crows of Santa Fe to Present MACBETH in January

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will present Macbeth, a Blackfriars production directed by Rylie Philpot, performing at the New Mexico Actors Lab at 6:30 p.m. on January 19th, 20th, and 21st, as well as the 26th, 27th, and 28th. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students online or at the door.



Three Wyrd women meet our noble warlord, Macbeth, and prophesy that he will become king. Upon hearing the news, his wife, Lady Macbeth, convinces him to act. After killing King Duncan, Macbeth attempts to ensure his hold on the crown with murder after murder until Duncan's son and other nobles meet him with a rebel army to reclaim their country. Along the way, the audience sees threads of love, loss, regret, and grief. This production examines the effects of war on interpersonal connections, the extent to which people will fight for who and what they love, the difference between a person's social and single self, trust, madness, morality versus desire, feminine camaraderie, and the human need for safety and contentment.

Upstart Crows Blackfriars Productions are entirely envisioned and directed by a veteran member of the youth ensemble. Philpot, who is also the Fight Director for the show and its graphics designer, has this to say about her choice and the play: "Initially, I planned Comedy of Errors as my Blackfriars project, but the more I thought about Shakespeare and all the possibilities of what and how I could direct, I knew I needed to do Macbeth. I had too many ideas about how the Wyrds tie into the world, about a pre show, about the characters - Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, and Ross, and when and how we can show the effects of war on all these people's lives. As a fight director, a mystery lover, and a person who loves to think, I find Macbeth a thought-provoking play. The more we rehearsed, the more rabbit holes I fell into with my cast, and the more we discovered. I am so proud, exited, and amazed by my cast and all the layers, thoughtfulness, through threads, and wyrd moments we've found."

The cast includes: Alejandro Amundah, Juniper Barber-Woeltjen, Tycho Barber-Woeltjen, Quin Cooley-Winters, Bodhi Dillan Robins, Ian Gonzales, LaLa Grenier, Pascal Heitzman, Kit Laney, Kieran MacCarthy-Jacobs, Ayla Philpot, Hugo Pinkerton, Bailey Rippey, Max Rogers, Ziv Rosen, Phoebe Rosenberg-Shukla, and Ray Spurlock.

Music: Geoffrey Pomeroy Lighting Design: Alejandro Amundah, Quin Cooley-Winters, and Rylie Philpot Stage Manager: Cecilia Marshall

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a theater group for young people, ages 10-18, with a focus on understanding and performing the works of William Shakespeare. Actors experience the plays by exploring Shakespeare's language and meaning with the help of experienced directors. There are no auditions - all who wish to participate will receive substantial roles. No prior acting experience is necessary. The company believes that great performances evolve from understanding the material and collaborating on the productions. Actors are encouraged to participate in the direction of the play, offering their thoughts and input on scenes.

Photo Credit: David McGahey