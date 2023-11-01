Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe performs Wars of the Roses with two casts of actors, ages 8-18. November 30, December 1, 2, 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crows' Nest Performance Space (7 Caliente Road, Building 1 in Eldorado).

The production is a powerful cut of Shakespeare's King Henry VI, Parts 1, 2, and 3 created by Associate Director Alejandro Amundah, with directorial assistance from Fight Director, Rylie Philpot, Assistant Director Ian Gonzales, and Apprentice Directors Ayla Philpot and Max Rogers. Tickets $20 adults, $10 students at the door and online: Click Here

These rarely performed “history plays” dramatize the struggle between two families to rule England in the 14th and 15th centuries, telling the story of the Wars of the Roses, a series of civil wars fought from 1455 to 1485 between the houses (or families) of Lancaster and York for control of the English throne. Themes of loyalty, love, betrayal, and family tie the parts together.

King Henry VI was a member of the house of Lancaster. A sensitive, pious man who is better suited to a life of contemplation and peace, the young king becomes caught in the rivalry of his overprotective ministers, and as the English struggle among themselves, they lose land in their war with France (the Hundred Years' War. The earl of Suffolk has persuaded Henry VI to marry Margaret of Anjou. Suffolk plans to use the alliance to take power for himself: “Margaret shall now be Queen and rule the King; / But I will rule both her, the King, and realm.” Henry is overshadowed by his ruthless wife and becomes more and more peripheral to the action. The new queen and her lover, Suffolk, plot against Humphrey, duke of Gloucester, and his ambitious wife, Eleanor.

The power struggle swirls around the saintly, ineffectual Henry VI, until gradually the dynamic Richard Plantagenet, duke of York, emerges as the chief contender for the throne. York had pretended to support Queen Margaret while secretly hatching his own plot and encouraging a peasant rebellion led by Jack Cade. The Yorkists seize power and get the inept Henry VI to disinherit his son in favor of the Yorkist claim. Under this arrangement, Henry is supposed to reign until he dies. However, the Yorkists soon persuade themselves to violate that treaty and take the throne by force. Open war is the result. Queen Margaret focuses on gaining the throne for her disinherited son, Edward, prince of Wales. She obtains the aid of Lord Clifford and ultimately defeats York in battle and stabs him to death. As Henry VI drifts wistfully through the action, York's sons consolidate their power. The Lancastrians briefly regain the upper hand after York's eldest son, Edward IV (the eldest of these sons and now king), ignores a proposed marriage to the French princess. The marriage had been arranged by the earl of Warwick and King Louis XI of France. When Edward IV instead marries Elizabeth, Lady Grey, he loses the support of Warwick and Lewis. Margaret's triumph is short-lived, however, and the Lancastrians are defeated at the Battle of Tewkesbury. Near the end of the play, York's son Richard, duke of Gloucester, stabs Henry VI to death. Richard later becomes king (see King Richard III).

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a theater group for young people, ages 10-18, with a focus on understanding and performing the works of William Shakespeare. Actors experience the plays by exploring Shakespeare's language and meaning with the help of experienced directors. There are no auditions - all who wish to participate will receive substantial roles. No prior acting experience is necessary. The company believes that great performances evolve from understanding the material and collaborating on the productions. Actors are encouraged to participate in the direction of the play, offering their thoughts and input on scenes.