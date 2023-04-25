Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This June

This production is a tribute to Itai Rosen whose sudden passing in 2022 came just as he was beginning his own production of the play.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This June

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe present Shakespeare's King Lear, a tragic tale of family and kingdom destroyed through dishonesty, greed, and wisdom found too late.

This production is a tribute to Itai Rosen whose sudden passing in 2022 came just as he was beginning his own production of the play. Lear was his Blackfriars production - an opportunity offered to graduating company members to direct a play that has great meaning for them. Itai's friends and admirers from the Crows, the Shakespeare Gym, and International Shakespeare Center came together to produce the play in his honor, using his design notes and ideas. As he wished, the production is using the original Folio text to honor the 400th anniversary of the printing of the first Folio in 1623.

Two casts, one entirely of young Shakespeareans, the other, a mix of adult actors and Crows will perform on alternate evenings at a new outdoor venue: The Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado. There will be live music accompanying the play, directed by Dove Woeltjen. Fight Direction: Rylie Philpot. Collaboratively directed with the help of Caryl Farkas.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents King Lear in tribute to Itai Rosen at The Garden Stage at La Tienda (7 Caliente Road, Eldorado, Santa Fe, NM) Thursdays - Sundays, June 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for students, at the door or online: Click Here




Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe Playhouse
Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has shared a look inside the first rehearsal for Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play SWEAT, directed by SFP artistic director Robyn Rikoon. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Santa Fe Playhouse Presents Nottages Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEAT Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse Presents Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEAT
Santa Fe Playhouse presents Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning 'masterpiece about the decline of post-industrial America' (TimeOut London), SWEAT, directed by SFP artistic director Robyn Rikoon.
HAMILTON On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall; Performances Begin This May Photo
HAMILTON On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall; Performances Begin This May
Single tickets for HAMILTON, part of the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico series, are still available.
Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse
Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.

More Hot Stories For You


Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This JuneUpstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This June
April 25, 2023

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe present Shakespeare's King Lear, a tragic tale of family and kingdom destroyed through dishonesty, greed, and wisdom found too late.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe PlayhousePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe Playhouse
April 25, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has shared a look inside the first rehearsal for Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play SWEAT, directed by SFP artistic director Robyn Rikoon. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Santa Fe Playhouse Presents Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEATSanta Fe Playhouse Presents Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEAT
April 13, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse presents Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning 'masterpiece about the decline of post-industrial America' (TimeOut London), SWEAT, directed by SFP artistic director Robyn Rikoon.
HAMILTON On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall; Performances Begin This MayHAMILTON On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall; Performances Begin This May
April 11, 2023

Single tickets for HAMILTON, part of the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico series, are still available.
Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe PlayhousePerformances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse
April 7, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
share