Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This June

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe present Shakespeare's King Lear, a tragic tale of family and kingdom destroyed through dishonesty, greed, and wisdom found too late.

This production is a tribute to Itai Rosen whose sudden passing in 2022 came just as he was beginning his own production of the play. Lear was his Blackfriars production - an opportunity offered to graduating company members to direct a play that has great meaning for them. Itai's friends and admirers from the Crows, the Shakespeare Gym, and International Shakespeare Center came together to produce the play in his honor, using his design notes and ideas. As he wished, the production is using the original Folio text to honor the 400th anniversary of the printing of the first Folio in 1623.

Two casts, one entirely of young Shakespeareans, the other, a mix of adult actors and Crows will perform on alternate evenings at a new outdoor venue: The Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado. There will be live music accompanying the play, directed by Dove Woeltjen. Fight Direction: Rylie Philpot. Collaboratively directed with the help of Caryl Farkas.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents King Lear in tribute to Itai Rosen at The Garden Stage at La Tienda (7 Caliente Road, Eldorado, Santa Fe, NM) Thursdays - Sundays, June 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for students, at the door or online: Click Here