Upstart Crows Present MACBETH, Live and Outside

Join Upstart Crows of Santa Fe for a socially-distanced, small-audience, outdoor production of Shakespeare's tragedy, Macbeth, performed by 14 masked actors ages 11 - 19 under the direction of Liam Mitchell at UU Santa Fe's beautiful courtyard in Santa Fe.

Performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 6:30 p.m. July 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12.

Tickets $25 online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4610650

Mitchell's Macbeth, the Crows' first "Blackfriars Production" - entirely directed and created by young Shakespeareans - was well into rehearsals when the Covid-19 shutdown began. The cast continued through the Spring with online rehearsals and, when State requirements permitted, began outdoor, small group rehearsals with masks and new staging to reflect social-distancing requirements.



Despite the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune these intrepid young players have persisted and created a live theater experience worthy of this provoking tragedy that can be enjoyed by ten audience members for each performance in the outdoor courtyard at UU Santa Fe.

Tempted by ambition, greed, his wife, and the prognostications of three Wyrd Sisters, the loyal warrior Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes his throne. More murders, guilt and paranoia ensue. Come see the casts' answers to such questions as: What was Macbeth's fatal flaw? Did he really see a dagger before him? How much ambition is too much? And, Were the Wyrd Sisters really witches and did they cause Macbeth to act or did they merely open a door to evil which he walked through himself?



The ticket price supports the Upstart Crows program which brings Shakespeare to Santa Fe youth.

Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You