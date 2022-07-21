Upstart Crows Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe completes its contribution to the 2022 Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival with six performances of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at UU Santa Fe (107 Barcelona Road) August 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets $15 at the door and online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187116®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org%2Fupcoming-workshops-1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Two casts of 14 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare's delightful comedy performed in the outdoor garden at UU Santa Fe. The faerie world collides with four young lovers in the wood outside ancient Athens, resulting in a triple marriage in the court of Duke Theseus with entertainment provided by Athenian tradesmen in the original Play That Goes Wrong.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.