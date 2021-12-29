Upstart Crows Perform RICHARD II in January

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2022 with six performances of Shakespeare's Richard II at the New Mexico Actor's Lab. January 14 - 16, 21 - 23, 6:30 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door and online at: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1

The Saturday, January 22 performance is a Supporter's Gala night with appetizers, a raffle and talk-back with the actors - Gala tickets are $50 (online only).

Two casts of 13 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare's first of four plays about the House of Lancaster. With its themes of uprising, exile, and the ethics of staging a coup, this 400 year old play continues to resonate with current events.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.



