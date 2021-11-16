Upstart Crows Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers perform Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with in-person, online, live-streamed, and radio performances.

Five casts of three readers do a costumed dramatic reading using Dicken's own performance script. Live performances include a Victorian tea service at intermission. Victorian Christmas music precedes and ends each "Stave" of the story. Period charm combines with an increasingly relevant story for our times.

December 11, 7 p.m. at the International Shakespeare Center (3209 Calle Marie) with Rhoda Bodzin, Gil Gross, Grayson Kirtland.

December 12 at the Center at 7 p.m. at the International Shakespeare Center (3209 Calle Marie) with Upstart Crows Samuel Henzerling, Taylor Nelson, and Quinn Nelson

December 19, 7 p.m. at UU Santa Fe (107 Barcelona Road) - live studio audience and live-stream with Scott Harrison, Amy Meilander, and Tracey Mitchell

December 23, 6:30 p.m. live-stream Zoom performance with Julia Kelso, Sarah Maner, and Elizabeth West

Christmas Eve, December 24 on KTRC 1260 a.m. and 103.7 fm, KABC 98.1 fm, and KVSF 101.5 fm with Rhoda Bodzin, Caryl Farkas, and Gil Gross. (Broadcast times on our website: www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1)

About the Upstart Readers: The Upstart Crows started its dramatic reading group in 2017 and has performed annual readings of Dickens' A Christmas Carol every December since with both youth and adult casts.