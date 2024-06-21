Teatro Paraguas to Hold Fundraiser and Celebration 2024 in July

On hand to perform will be Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, Santa Fe's premiere flamenco troupe, as well as the colorful Ballet Folclórico Xochitl.

Teatro Paraguas will celebrate its 20 years of producing theatre in Santa Fe with a fundraiser and festive occasion!  This year, the event is at their two venues located at 3205 Calle Marie in the Siler/Rufina district.

On hand to perform will be Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, Santa Fe's premiere flamenco troupe, as well as the colorful Ballet Folclórico Xochitl.  Teatro Paraguas will present a bilingual cuento (folktale) Ruido de Cadenas (Rattling Chains), based on a story by Santa Fe author Nasario Garcia, and a number of poems from the upcoming original production of Encanto: The Music, Dance, and Poetry of México.  Melange plays its special blend of soul-soothing jazz fusion music.

A raffle of interesting and exotic objects is open for treasure hunters, with $5 raffle tickets (or 5 tickets for $20). And delicious tapas will be served.

Come join in for special summer fun and help support Santa Fe's community theatre!

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT:  Teatro Paraguas Fundraiser and Celebration 2024

WHEN: Saturday July 13, 2024  5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:  Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS:  $15 suggested donation (includes one raffle ticket)

INFO:     teatroparaguasnm.org




