Upstarrt Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym to Present HAMLET

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym announce their collaboration on a production of Hamlet, performed outdoors, under the stars, in the ruin of Seton Castle on the grounds of the Academy for the Love of Learning (133 Seton Village Rd,).

Thus, Hamlet, Laertes, Ophelia, Horatio, Rosencrantz, and Guildenstern are played by teens (as university students would have been at that time), while Claudius, Gertrude, Polonius, the Ghost and assorted others will be played by adult Shakespeare Gym actors. Two different casts will perform on alternative nights in modern dress.

Cast members are: Rylie Philpot and Itai Rosen as Hamlet, Ian Gonzales as Horatio, Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen and Gabriel Boston Friedman are Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Rhoda Bodzin and Jane Henzerling play Gertrude, Steven Gonzales and Tracey Mitchell play Claudius, Gil Gross and Grayson Kirtland are Polonius, Samuel Henzerling is Laertes, Juniper Barber-Woeltjen plays Ophelia, Gen Head and Amy Meilander play the Ghost, Marcellus, Gravedigger, and Osric, other roles are played by Catherine Sheppard, Sarah Maner and Jeffrey Gaba.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10- 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.

The Shakespeare Gym is a place for Santa Feans to develop strategies for acting Shakespeare. Through workshops and performances, Gym members learn to "fit the action to the word," find acting cues in the text, and bring Shakespeare's language to life. With online and in-person programming, the Gym offers a variety of ways to work out with Shakespeare's plays.

Tickets $15 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1

The show, which is part of the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival, performs May 27, 28, 29, and Jun 3, 4, 5 at 7 p.m. with a cast of actors who are approximately the same ages as their characters.