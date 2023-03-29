Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!

Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Katie Thomas, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Our student actors range in age from 7 to 12 years old.

The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery is a classic play within a play featuring original song, music and dance. A group of 1940s Hollywood bigwigs arrive at a remote island mansion for the weekend flush with their own secret agendas. When a big storm knocks out the bridge, the servants are oh so shifty, and the host of the party is nowhere to be found, suspense and thrills ensue as Cameron Spielrock, Diva SoVane, Dr. Wellbeing, Polly Pureheart, Stella Street, Stanley Livingstone, Bootsy, Curly, Truly Dimple, and the Artichoke Zombies begin to realize that things are not just always as they seem...

UCT was founded in 1988 as Southwest Children's Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton. For 35 years, the company has equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico youth with skills that serve them as performers and human beings today, and prepare them for challenges faced tomorrow. Through a combination of grants and audience support, we are offering our 2023 season tuition free.

The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery opens Friday, April 21st at 7:00 p.m., and plays on Saturday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for kids. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org.