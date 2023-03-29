Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!

The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery is a classic play within a play featuring original song, music and dance.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!

Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Katie Thomas, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Our student actors range in age from 7 to 12 years old.

The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery is a classic play within a play featuring original song, music and dance. A group of 1940s Hollywood bigwigs arrive at a remote island mansion for the weekend flush with their own secret agendas. When a big storm knocks out the bridge, the servants are oh so shifty, and the host of the party is nowhere to be found, suspense and thrills ensue as Cameron Spielrock, Diva SoVane, Dr. Wellbeing, Polly Pureheart, Stella Street, Stanley Livingstone, Bootsy, Curly, Truly Dimple, and the Artichoke Zombies begin to realize that things are not just always as they seem...

UCT was founded in 1988 as Southwest Children's Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton. For 35 years, the company has equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico youth with skills that serve them as performers and human beings today, and prepare them for challenges faced tomorrow. Through a combination of grants and audience support, we are offering our 2023 season tuition free.

The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery opens Friday, April 21st at 7:00 p.m., and plays on Saturday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for kids. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org.




Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain
Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas Photo
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas
One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo “Chuscales” grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain.
Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Photo
Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire Family
Santa Fe Playhouse presents the return of puppeteers Alex & Olmsted with a show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
Review: THE BABY MONITOR at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Review: THE BABY MONITOR at Santa Fe Playhouse
The Baby Monitor is powerful, raw and must-see. Get your tickets now.

More Hot Stories For You


Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman MountainCompania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain
March 22, 2023

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro ParaguasFlamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas
March 22, 2023

One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo “Chuscales” grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain.
Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire FamilyAlex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire Family
March 20, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse presents the return of puppeteers Alex & Olmsted with a show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7
March 16, 2023

APRIL IN PARIS runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 3 weekends, from April 21 – May 7, 2023.
The Adobe Theater Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opening April 14The Adobe Theater Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opening April 14
March 10, 2023

The Adobe Theater presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS opening April 14, 2023.
share