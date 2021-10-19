The Santa Fe Opera Presents World Premiere Performances Of Immigration-Themed Opera HOMETOWN TO THE WORLD in December

The Santa Fe Opera will present the world premiere of Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed's new opera Hometown to the World on December 17 at 7:00 pm MST and December 19 at 2:00 pm MST at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in downtown Santa Fe. This intimate opera is born of the complex intersection of race, religion, ethnicity and culture that was exposed following the 2008 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency raid of America's largest kosher meatpacking plant in Postville, Iowa.

Under development since 2017, this new, one-act opera is commissioned by the Santa Fe Opera and its Opera for All Voices consortium partners. As the many issues surrounding immigration, citizenship, economic viability and cultural cohesion are at the center of national discourse, Hometown to the World is a critical piece of contemporary opera that seeks to create greater awareness, thoughtful dialogue and insightful responses. Tickets are $25 per person; seat assignments are first come, first served and will go on sale via The Lensic's website beginning on Wednesday, October 20. More information can be found at Hometown to The World.

Preceding the world premiere of Hometown to the World, the Santa Fe Opera will present a number of community events focusing on immigration. The Opera for All Voices Dialogue Series reflects upon questions posed by the City of Santa Fe's Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth (CHART) initiative. Panelists, including community faith leaders and Santa Fe youth, will discuss how our diverse community can build healthier relationships while acknowledging our differences and how we can all become good examples to our children, their children and generations to come. Dates and details are forthcoming. Interested parties are encouraged to check santafeopera.org for information as it becomes available.