The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Return to Popejoy Hall With H.M.S. PINAFORE

Things are seldom what they seem in the classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta H.M.S. Pinafore. This New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players production returns to Popejoy Hall February 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm. Audiences will be delighted by this tale of forbidden loves, conflicting loyalties, and long-held secrets that change everyone's fortunes once revealed.

Sailor Ralph Rackstraw is in love with Josephine, the daughter of his captain, but their differing social statuses forbid their romance. Betrothed instead to Sir Joseph Porter, who preaches equality and subservience in the same breath, Josephine longs for change. In their quest for love, another light shines on Josephine's father Captain Corcoran and the peddler woman Little Buttercup. Will their romances sail, or might they sink before leaving port?



Among the many comic faces of H.M.S. Pinafore, Sir Joseph Porter is known for his vast

parade of female family members that tout his accolades and inflate his already bursting ego. But the man behind the character truly has much to brag about. James Mills is an Albuquerque

native, and attended the University of New Mexico as an undergraduate in their Theatre and

Dance program.



Graduating with a BA in Theatre with a focus on linguistics and acting, Mills moved to New

York and auditioned for the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP). He was invited

to join the company, eventually earning "patterman" roles - a name given to the principal comic baritone character present in several Gilbert and Sullivan productions.



NYGASP, formed in 1974, has consistently served as America's preeminent performing troop of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. They have staged over 2,500 productions of the duo's operettas, along with the company's own original productions. They also take performances to schools to encourage interest and involvement with the arts for students who may not have had those opportunities.



Tickets for H.M.S. Pinafore are on sale for $49, $35, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased

online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM

Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more

information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.