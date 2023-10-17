The National Dance Company of Ireland Brings RHYTHM OF YULETIDE DANCE to Popejoy Hall in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

The National Dance Company of Ireland Brings RHYTHM OF YULETIDE DANCE to Popejoy Hall in November

The National Dance Company of Ireland performs Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm. This all-new production opens the holiday season with an ensemble of accomplished Irish dancers performing beloved Christmas songs arranged for traditional Irish instruments. 

Adding to the dynamic energy of the show is a live band featuring vocalists and musicians. The band members skillfully play traditional Irish instruments including a resonant Irish bodhran and uilleann pipes, as well as accordions and whistles. Their music is accompanied by three talented tenors who breathe life into the musical score. Along with music and dance, an elaborate light show and imaginative costumes create a festive Irish holiday experience.

Since the creation of Rhythm of the Dance in 1998, the National Dance Company of Ireland has toured consistently. Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance is their newest show. Like Rhythm of the Dance, which performed at Popejoy in the spring of 2023, the choreography of this performance encompasses a rich spectrum of styles. These styles range from the raw authenticity of sean-nós (or “old style”) to vibrant swing and intricate step dancing. The talented dance ensemble, comprised of world champion Irish dancers, performs these dances with speed and precision, lending their energy and cheer to the show. 

Tickets to Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance are on sale now for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to in person at the UNM Ticketing Services office located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. 




