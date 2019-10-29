The Four Italian Tenors Come to Spencer Theater November 9

Touring the United States for the first time with the accompaniment of two concert pianists, The Four Italian Tenors perform "VIVA ITALIA!" - a robust concert program of the world's greatest music written for the tenor voice. In favorite arias from the operas of Puccini, Donizetti, Verdi, and Rossini, as well as familiar songs such as "Ave Maria," "Funiculi, Funicula," "Volare" and "O Sole Mio," their performance is captivating, passionate, and exhilarating.

Alessandro D'Acrissa has performed many of the leading tenor roles in opera houses such as Rome's Teatro dell'Opera and acclaimed festivals throughout Italy. Federico Serra began singing pop music but was soon winning opera competitions and performed his first major operatic role in Bergamo at the age of 27. Taorima native Federico Parisi won the "Youngest Tenor of Italy" award and sings both classical and pop music in concert, as well as hosts a popular television show. Hailing from Reggio Emilia, Giovanni Maria Palmia completed his vocal studies in experimental opera in Parma and has since performed in distinguished choirs and numerous principal roles in various operas including "Rigoletto," "Nabucco," "Aida," and "Tosca."

Experience the rich culture of Italy with this new generation of world-class tenors as they perform beloved works with verve and vivacity, in their own inimitable style at the Spencer Theater on Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m. Excellent seats start at $39 and are available at spencertheater.com or call the Spencer Box Office at (575) 336-4800. An Italian sausage or grilled chicken pasta bar buffet ($20) is also available at 5 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You