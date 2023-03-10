Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adobe Theater Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opening April 14

The Revolutionists is a story of wit, beauty, and strength, and is based on four powerful badass women who took on the French Revolution during its Reign of Terror.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The Adobe Theater presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS opening April 14, 2023.

The Revolutionists is a story of wit, beauty, and strength, and is based on four powerful badass women who took on the French Revolution during its Reign of Terror, 1793. Even though the four women never actually met, they were real and their stories were real.

The four women: playwright Olympe de Gouges performed by Jennifer Benoit, assassin Charlotte Corday performed by Lauren Jehle, former Queen Maria Antoinette performed by Stacy Hasselbacher, Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle performed by Nicolette "Nicee Wagner", all met similar ends at the guillotine in 1793.

Director Georgia Athearn selected The Revolutionists, not only for its amazing strong female characters, but for its political message that all persons, all citizens, have equal rights under the law of the land. Lauren Gunderson (currently one of the most produced playwrights in the country) intertwines their stories into an accumulative voice that shouts for freedom and rights for all women, something that surely resonates in today's world. She has expertly woven their causes together using modern dialogue, comedic humor and a dash of tragic drama to capture and seduce us into their reality.

For more information and tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222. Please check our website or call for current COVID-19 guidelines.




