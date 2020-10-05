The play will stream October 23-25.

The Adobe Theater Presents Next Zoom Play FRONTIERS.

In creating this collage of the lives of real pioneer women, the authors discovered that what was expressing itself was a kind of courage, a power, a way of life. It became clear that what was being unveiled was their spirit-the kind of spirit that transcends a specific period of history and becomes a recognizable, universal symbol to all people facing new frontiers.

Frontiers is a play with a pulse. The pulse of Frontiers is the heartbeat of the women who came, stayed, lived, and died on the American frontier.

Written By Valery Daemke, Doreen Dunn, Kathleen Gaffney, Nancy Sellin. Directed by Nancy Sellin.

Friday, October 23 and Saturday October 24 at 7:30pm, Sunday, October 25 at 2:00pm. Information and tickets at www.adobetheater.org or call (505) 898-9222

