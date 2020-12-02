The Adobe Theater Presents LIFE IN A BOX 10-Minute Plays Festival

The Adobe Theater will present "LIFE IN A BOX" a 10-Minute Plays Festival May 7 - 9, 2021. Plays should be no longer than 10 minutes, for 1 - 3 characters, and unpublished.

The deadline for submissions is January 1, 2021. Title page should include Name and phone number.

PDF or Word document should be emailed to adobesecretary@gmail.com.

In 1957 the people of Corrales NM got together to create a Community Theater, and named it The ADOBE Theater. They acted, directed, hammered and painted sets, sewed and fitted costumes and did all the other thousand-and-one things that make a theater work. Children were recruited to act and work backstage, to greet patrons with smiles and programs at the door and, best of all, to grow up loving the excitement of Live Theater - on both sides of the footlights.

The Adobe Theater is a non-profit organization, and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, physical impairment, sex, sexual preference, age, creed or national origin.

