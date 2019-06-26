The Adobe Theater Presents Ken Ludwig's SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

Ken Ludwig's Shakespeare in Hollywood, directed by Lewis Hauser, opens July 12, 2019 at the Adobe Theater.

It's 1934. Hollywood has entered its golden age and people are flocking to see "talking pictures," which were still a fairly new phenomenon at the time.

World famous stage director, Max Reinhardt, fresh off a wildly successful run for Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Hollywood Bowl, now envisions turning the bard's masterpiece into a motion picture. Standing in his way is Warner Brothers Studio head, Jack Warner, who isn't convinced bringing Shakespeare to the silver screen will mean big bucks in return. But Reinhardt gets his way and filming begins.

Enter Shakespeare's most famous fairies, King Oberon and Puck, who have magically materialized on the set of the film. Instantly smitten by the glitz and glamor of show biz, the two are ushered into the movie to play (who else?) themselves. With a little help from a feisty flower, blond bombshells, movie moguls and arrogant "asses," the two get themselves caught up on loopy love triangles, industry power struggles and the trappings of the material world.

Based loosely on the real-life, true story about Reinhardt's filming of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare in Hollywood is a raucous, slap-stick comedy romp, featuring Ken Ludwig's signature quick-witted, poignant and touching writing style and Lew Hauser's expert flair for directing.

Director Lewis Hauser says of the play: "Ken Ludwig's delightful screwball comedy is a tribute to the imagination and insanity of the golden days of Hollywood."

Shakespeare in Hollywood features: Tim Crofton (Oberon), Arthur Alpert (Max Reinhardt), Dan Ware (Jack Warner), Elizabeth Olton (Lydia), Amy Cundall (Puck), Jim Pinkston (Will Hays), Jennifer Benoit (Olivia), Daniel Anaya (Dick Powell/Lysander), James Kitzmiller (Joe E. Brown/Thisbee), Sari Jensen (Louella Parsons), Andrew Sutton (Daryl) and Tom Hudgens (James Cagney/Pyramus).

Shakespeare in Hollywood opens on July 12 and runs through August 4 at The Adobe Theater, 9813 4th Street NW. Friday and Saturday evenings performances start at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission $20, Discount $17 (Seniors, Students, ATG/PBS Members, Military, First Responders) and PWYW Thursday, August 1, at 7:30pm. Opening Weekend Special: All Tickets $15!

Tickets: www.adobetheater.org





