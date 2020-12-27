The Adobe Theater next presents Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape featuring James Cady and Philip J. Shortell.

The production streams on Thursday, January 14, Friday, January 15 and Saturday January 16 at 7:30pm, as well as Sunday, December 17 at 2:00pm. Info and tickets at www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

This short one-act play, written in 1958, is considered to be among Nobel Prize Winner Samuel Beckett's major contributions to dramatic literature, which include Waiting for Godot and Happy Days. It is one of Beckett's most frequently performed dramas and has been referred to as "one of his most personal works".

It is Krapp's 69th birthday and he hauls out his old tape recorder and listens to himself thirty years younger. He starts to make a new recording commenting on the years of his existence.

Revered Albuquerque actors and directors James Cady and Philip J. Shortell will ALTERNATE performances, directed by each other. And patrons no doubt will want to watch both performances as each of these actors bring their own personalities to this one-man show. They chose this play to do together because they are longtime friends and nearing the twilight of their years!

James Cady (a graduate of The Pasadena Playhouse, UCLA, UC Berkeley) has been performing and directing in Albuquerque for over ten years. He is well respected for his direction of classic plays by America's renowned playwrights including Eugene O'Neill, Arthur Miller, Carson McCullers, David Mamet, Noel Coward, and his own unique version of the Bard's Hamlet. As a performer he will be recognized from several productions including The Vortex Theatre's The Iceman Cometh and Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys in which he played 'Willie Clark' alongside Philp J. Shortell's 'Al Lewis' at The Adobe Theater.

Philip J. Shortell has appeared in more than thirty-five shows in Albuquerque since 2012: his roles include Hickey (The Iceman Cometh), President Hockstader (The Best Man), Putti Van Daan (The Diary of Anne Frank), Al Lewis (The Sunshine Boys), Cosme McMoon (Souvenir), Claudius (James Cady's Hamlet), Captain Jack (Juno and the Paycock), Mushnik (Little Shop of Horrors), Joe Keller (All My Sons) and Willy Loman (Death of a Salesman).