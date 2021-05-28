The Adobe Theater Announces Present Two One-acts

The Adobe Theater has announced its next presentation of two one-acts - a hilarious British comedy and a poignant drama.

The Last of the Dutch Hotel is a one-act comedy (of the southern porch variety) by Don Nigro - The Last of the Dutch Hotel is a one-act comedy (of the southern porch variety) by Don Nigro - Two over-the-hill aristocrats (performed by Matt Heath and Stephanie Jones) - Lady de Grey, patroness of the Royal Italian Opera, and Harry Cust, a newspaper editor who may be her lover - linger on the terrace and talk about their relationship and loves.

Director Nancy Sellin "This play had me rolling on the floor with laughter. I love British humor, especially because it can be so deadpan. Yes, this play is a bit bizarre but I kind of like the bizarre! It is so much fun to see what the actors bring to it."

Homecoming is a one-act drama with poignancy by local playwright by Peter Fisk set in August of 1945. the intensely personal story of two men that rings as true in 2021 as it would have in the time it is set. Two GIs, performed by Marcus L. Ivey and Michael Weppler, meet on a train coming back from WWII - one black, one white, both going home to the south.

Director Philip J. Shortell: "Several years ago Peter Fisk wrote a play called Crack in the Wall, which was produced at The Adobe. I thought his sense of dialog flow and character development were superb and so did the audiences. When Peter more recently presented to me this one-act version of Homecoming, I was blown away by how he had condensed his original full-length play into one act without losing a single note of its point and poignancy."

Don Nigro has written more than 400 plays, 187 of which have been published by Samuel French Inc (now Concord Theatricals). Peter Fisk, (a retired clinical psychologist) has written over seventy-five short stories, five short absurdist plays, six novels, several hundred poems, twenty-three academic essays, and numerous articles.

STREAMING June 26 and 27, July 3 and 4 - Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Find tickets and more at www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222. Tickets $15 + fee.