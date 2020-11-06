The Adobe Theater Announces ASKING STRANGERS ABOUT THE MEANING OF LIFE

The show will be presented on Friday, November 20 and Saturday November 21 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 22 at 2:00pm.

The Adobe Theater now will bring productions to the theatre audience via streaming! An intriguing title, don't you think? - Asking Strangers About The Meaning of Life. A play specially written for this Zoom era.

When a writer meets the ghost of Franz Kafka it sets off an existential chain of events forcing the cast to confront the meaning of life. This pandemic comedy asks the question, can we justify our existence, or is life one absurd zoom meeting?

The prolific William Missouri Downs has written everything from Kabuki dramas to NBC sitcoms. He has had more than 250 productions of his plays in 14 countries and won numerous writing awards, including two rolling premieres from the National New Play Network. He has published 11 plays and 4 books, including The Art of Theatre , a textbook used by over 100 universities. He has also directed 40 plays and acted in 20. In Hollywood, he has sold movies and optioned TV pilots. He has an MFA in screenwriting from UCLA and an MFA in acting from the University of Illinois. What a guy!

Their three actors are well known to Albuquerque audiences - with the advent of Zoom and web streaming - they hope that people will watch from far and wide.

Tickets (a modest charge) and Information www.adobetheater.org or call (505) 898-922.

Details:

Performed by Lorri Layle Oliver, James Cady and Philip J. Shortell

Directed by Pete Parkin

Friday, November 20 and Saturday November 21 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 22 at 2:00pm

Information and tickets at www.adobetheater.org or call (505) 898-9222

