Teatro Paraguas to Stage RED BIKE and THE BOOK OF MAGDALENE

Teatro Paraguas is to present specially created video performances of two plays by prize-winning playwright Caridad Svich, which were filmed at Teatro Paraguas during the pandemic. Juliet Marie Salazar directed Red Bike in 2020, and The Book of Magdalene in 2021.

Originally written as a monologue, Red Bike is set in a small Rust Belt town struggling to survive, and is a lyrical and unflinching portrayal of the vast underbelly of American society, as seen through the eyes of an eleven year-old. Ten Teatro Paraguas ensemble actors, filmed separately in July 2020 as a Covid precaution, deliver the cryptic and potent text in Ms. Salazar's seamless film.

In The Book of Magdalene, 'Len' is a young woman struggling to become the protagonist in her own life. as those around her inadvertently help or hinder her journey to discover the grace she holds within. Alix Hudson stars as Len, with a supporting cast of Cristina Vigil, Corinna MacNeice, John Reiser, and Pablo Angeles. The Book of Magdalene was filmed in June 2021.

Red Bike screens Saturday March 19 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday March 20 at 5:00 p.m. The Book of Magdalene screens Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 limited income. Reservations 505-424-1601. For more information, click here.