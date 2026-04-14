360 ALLSTARS is Coming to Popejoy Hall This Spring

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After selling out Broadway stages, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Sydney Opera House, and being seen by over 2 million people worldwide, 360 ALLSTARS will take the stage at Popejoy Hall on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7:30pm.

A global phenomenon, 360 ALLSTARS blends a fusion of world-class street artists, combining BMX, breakdancing, basketball, acrobatics, drumming, and street-style percussion into one theatrical event. Hailing from Australia and touring internationally, the show celebrates the artistry, athleticism, and creativity born from street culture.

Set to a live soundtrack and DJ, 360 ALLSTARS delivers a thrill ride that captivates audiences of all ages. With no spoken language, the show communicates through movement, rhythm, and human expression, making it universally accessible.