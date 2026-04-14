360 ALLSTARS is Coming to Popejoy Hall This Spring
The Albuquerque show features BMX, breakdancing, basketball, acrobatics, and drumming from street artists.
After selling out Broadway stages, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Sydney Opera House, and being seen by over 2 million people worldwide, 360 ALLSTARS will take the stage at Popejoy Hall on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7:30pm.
A global phenomenon, 360 ALLSTARS blends a fusion of world-class street artists, combining BMX, breakdancing, basketball, acrobatics, drumming, and street-style percussion into one theatrical event. Hailing from Australia and touring internationally, the show celebrates the artistry, athleticism, and creativity born from street culture.
Set to a live soundtrack and DJ, 360 ALLSTARS delivers a thrill ride that captivates audiences of all ages. With no spoken language, the show communicates through movement, rhythm, and human expression, making it universally accessible.
Videos