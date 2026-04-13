Mrożek's OUT AT SEA to be Presented at Teatro Paraguas in May

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Santa Fe's physical theater ensemble, Theater Grottesco, will present Sławomir Mrożek's Out at Sea in May 2026 at Teatro Paraguas. Directed by committee with Danielle Louise Reddick and other Grottesco ensemble members, this absurdist comedy plunges audiences into a darkly comic struggle for survival as three castaways drift between desperation and diplomacy on a makeshift raft. What follows is a series of votes, speeches and procedural debates as they attempt to reach a "fair" decision.

The ensemble features TG founding Artistic Director John Flax, Company Member Koppány Pusztai, and new to the ensemble, award-winning puppeteer Kalob Martinez. The play runs May 14 - 31, 2026 at Teatro Paraguas' Second Space in Santa Fe, NM. Out at Sea is presented through arrangements with Concord Theatricals.

About Out at Sea:

In Sławomir Mrożek's Out at Sea (1962) , three men are stranded at sea, out of food and negotiating which of them should be eaten. What follows is a series of votes, speeches and procedural debates as they attempt to reach a "fair" decision. The play is a satirical look at power, persuasion and the fragile logic of civilized systems under pressure.

Sławomir Mrożek (1930-2013) was a prominent Polish playwright and writer widely regarded as a major voice of the Theater of the Absurd and post-absurdist drama in the world of Beckett, Genet and Ionesco. Born in Borzęcin, Poland, he began his career writing satirical sketches and short stories, including the acclaimed collections The Elephant and The Ugupu Bird, which humorously skewered bureaucracy and reflected the political tensions of postwar Poland.

His international breakthrough came with Tango, a landmark play examining order, rebellion and generational conflict as a mirror of broader social upheaval. Across his body of work, Mrożek fused surrealism with sharp realism, using irony and absurdity to critique authoritarian systems, conformity and human behavior. Today, Mrożek remains an influential figure in modern theater, celebrated for his incisive wit and enduring insight into the fragile structures that govern society.