Teatro Paraguas to Stage Fundraiser Next Month

Attendees will be treated to a variety of outstanding performances showcasing the richness and diversity of the arts in Santa Fe.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

Teatro Paraguas, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Hispanic and Latinx theatre, has announced its upcoming Fundraiser Celebration on Saturday, August 5 at the Elks Lodge from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This vibrant event promises an evening filled with captivating performances, live music, food and drinks, and an exciting raffle, all in support of Teatro Paraguas.

Attendees will be treated to a variety of outstanding performances showcasing the richness and diversity of the arts in Santa Fe. Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will grace the stage with their breathtaking flamenco dance, captivating the audience with their passion and skill. The Umbrella Children's Theatre will enchant both young and old with their imaginative and heartwarming performance.

Teatro Paraguas will also present its renowned Cuentos, featuring mesmerizing storytelling that brings classic Hispanic and Latinx folk tales to life. Poetry readings will immerse the audience in the beauty and power of Latinx literature, celebrating the voices of talented poets like Pablo Neruda and Violeta Parra. Xochitl Ehrl and her danza folklórica will showcase the vibrant cultural heritage of New Mexico through traditional dance forms.

Adding to the festivities, the event will feature live music by Mélange. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle with incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses and artists. Raffle tickets are priced at just $5, offering a chance to win fantastic items while supporting Teatro Paraguas's valuable work.

"We are excited to invite the community to join us for this extraordinary event," said Argos MacCallum, Artistic Director of Teatro Paraguas. "Your presence and contribution will help us continue staging exceptional Latinx plays, promoting children's theatre, showcasing local talent, and preserving the cultural richness of our community. Together, we can make a significant impact on the arts landscape in Santa Fe."

Admission to the Fundraiser Celebration is a suggested donation of $10, but any amount is greatly appreciated. For those unable to attend, supporting Teatro Paraguas is still possible by donating on our event page: Click Here. Your contribution will go a long way in supporting our efforts to preserve and promote Hispanic and Latinx theatre.

About Teatro Paraguas:

Teatro Paraguas is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Hispanic and Latinx theatre. Through staging contemporary award-winning Latinx plays, producing bilingual productions of Hispanic/Latinx poetry and classic cuentos (folk-tales), and promoting children's theatre, Teatro Paraguas celebrates the history, richness, and diversity of New Mexico's many cultures and artistic talent. For more information, please visit https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org




