Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Joanne Dominique Dwyer in December

Joanne Dominique Dwyer will read from her new book of poetry RASA on Sunday December 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie.

Tickets are free, but donations to the theatre are welcome.

Joanne Dominique Dwyer's poetic life began as an intuitive, self-taught writer, whose early influences were Anne Sexton, Pablo Neruda and Sherman Alexie. After a short foray in performance and slam poetry, Dwyer attended Warren Wilson's program for Writers where she earned an MFA in Creative Writing. She was featured on the cover of The American Poetry Review, before her first poetry collection, Belle Laide, from Sarabande Books, was published. She is a recipient of a Rona Jaffe Award, an American Poetry Review Jerome J. Shestack prize, a Massachusetts Review Anne Halley Prize, a Pushcart nominee, and a Bread Loaf Scholar. She was also included in Best American Poetry, 2019. Dwyer counts her experiences working with teenagers and poetry, most recently in the small rural high school in Pecos, New Mexico as one of her most meaningful engagements with poetry. For many years, Dwyer was a visiting poet to people with dementia and Alzheimer's in memory care units. RASA, chosen by David Lehman for the Marsh Hawk Poetry Prize, is Dwyer's second collection of poems.

RASA won The Marsh Hawk Poetry Prize, selected by David Lehman, the series editor of Best American Poetry Anthology. It was published in May 2022.