Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Bird Thompson

The reading will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2024

By: Oct. 26, 2024
Teatro Paraguas will present a Bird Thompson Poetry Reading on Sunday, November 17, 2024 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe NM). For more information, visit teatroparaguas.org. Admission is free.

Bird's life can be roughly divided into 11-year units corresponding to the sun's 11 year sunspot cycle! He was born in a small town in Pennsylvania in 1944; he moved to Florida with his family at the age of 11, in 1955. At age 23 he received his BA in English literature and became a hippie for 10 years. In 1977 he ended his hippie years, gave up cannabis and became a Buddhist, moving to Santa Fe in 1982. In 1988 he was a father of a one-year-old daughter. At age 67 he began recording his original songs and writing in earnest. His albums include: Now Here This; Prayer Wheel; Offering; and Way of the Bodhisattva (an EP). 

Bird has written four books: Extreme Times--Diary of an Eco-Buddhist; Nine Lifetimes in One--A Memoir; No Beginning--Songs and Poems; and Fool's Paradise--Dead Nun's Curve and the Santa Fe Impact Crater--Stories of Relative Truth. 

He is currently recording a new album of original songs tentatively titled 

"Poetry Power" featuring some lyrics by William Blake, Walt Whitman and Dylan Thomas, as well as his own.

Sample poem: 

The Blue Ball

the blue ball in the backyard

from the kid over the fence

earth

lost

and found



