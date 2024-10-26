Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Bird Thompson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Paraguas will present a Bird Thompson Poetry Reading on Sunday, November 17, 2024 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe NM). For more information, visit teatroparaguas.org. Admission is free.

Bird's life can be roughly divided into 11-year units corresponding to the sun's 11 year sunspot cycle! He was born in a small town in Pennsylvania in 1944; he moved to Florida with his family at the age of 11, in 1955. At age 23 he received his BA in English literature and became a hippie for 10 years. In 1977 he ended his hippie years, gave up cannabis and became a Buddhist, moving to Santa Fe in 1982. In 1988 he was a father of a one-year-old daughter. At age 67 he began recording his original songs and writing in earnest. His albums include: Now Here This; Prayer Wheel; Offering; and Way of the Bodhisattva (an EP).

Bird has written four books: Extreme Times--Diary of an Eco-Buddhist; Nine Lifetimes in One--A Memoir; No Beginning--Songs and Poems; and Fool's Paradise--Dead Nun's Curve and the Santa Fe Impact Crater--Stories of Relative Truth.

He is currently recording a new album of original songs tentatively titled

"Poetry Power" featuring some lyrics by William Blake, Walt Whitman and Dylan Thomas, as well as his own.

Sample poem:

The Blue Ball

the blue ball in the backyard

from the kid over the fence

earth

lost

and found

Comments