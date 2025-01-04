Teatro Paraguas to Present NAVA 13 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Paraguas will present NAVA 13, a collection of thirteen recent short videos written and directed by Armando Hernandez.

Armando Hernandez was born in 1997 in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. From a young age, he has had a passion for filmmaking. He graduated from Capital High School in Santa Fe in 2015, and performed as an actor in both Teatro Paraguas and Umbrella Children's Theatre. In 2019, he made his directorial debut with the short film "Morningstar". Since then, Armando has continued to expand his body of work. Currently, Armando is working on his most ambitious project to date, "NAVA 13." A collection of 13 short films. Each film will explore different themes and genres, providing audiences with a diverse and engaging viewing experience.

The titles for the videos are Intro / Visions; El Payaso; Peeling Sad; Not Yet; Dad, Daughter, Dude; El Hombre y El Pollito; Eclesiastés 3:4; My Friend The Angel; Stitched Together ; Cariño; Tears: A New Beginning; Asesino: Redemption; Shattered Wings (Music Video)

The screening takes place on Friday January 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie. The event is free, and donations to Teatro Paraguas are most welcome.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodger's Tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theater Initiative.

