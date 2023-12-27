Teatro Paraguas to Present MARIANA PINEDA by Federico Garcia Lorca

Teatro Paraguas will present Federico Garcia Lorca's second play Mariana Pineda, based on the true story of Mariana de Pineda y Muñoz, who was executed on May 26, 1831 for having sewn a flag for the opposition against the tyrannical rule of King Ferdinand VII. The play will be performed in English, using Gwynne Edwards' translation.

Written in 1925 during the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera, Lorca's second play opened to critical acclaim at Teatro Goya in Barcelona on June 24, 1927, with Spain's leading actress Margarita Xirgu in the lead role; the production moved to Teatro Fontalba in Madrid on October 12, 1927 for a highly successful run of 10 performances. The success of the play most certainly buoyed Lorca, whose first play The Butterfly's Evil Spell, had been a dismal failure in the eyes of his contemporaries. Lorca sometimes referred to Mariana Pineda as his first play.

Mariana Pineda is directed by Argos MacCallum, a co-founder of Teatro Paraguas and its current artistic director. "Theatre audiences know Lorca's three tragedies, but seldom if ever have a chance to see this play. It has intrigued me for a long time. It's highly romantic, with poetry and song, but also contains a passionate plea against tyranny and autocratic rule. It represents to me Lorca's powers as both poet and playwright fusing together to produce the first of a long line of literary achievements," he said.

Anna Dempf stars as Mariana, who must balance her love for her children, her infatuation with the ringleader of the conspirators Don Pedro (played by Steven Gonzales), and her fear and loathing of the chief of the secret police Pedrosa (played by Noah G. Simpson). Her troubles blind her to the real love of Fernando (Riley Samuel Merritt), who loves her deeply and who plays a pivotal role in the outcome of the tragedy. Mariana in the face of death transforms her deep love of Pedro into a love of freedom and mankind: "I give myself so freedom's flame may never fade."

Rounding out cast are Corlina Kiernan as her servant Clavela, Corinna MacNeice as her adopted mother Doña Angustias, Monica Arteaga and Ali Esmeralda Marin as the Judge's daughters, George Bereschik as the gardener Alegrito, and Carlos Sigala as a conspirator.

Miranda Arteaga stars as Mariana's daughter.

The production opens Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., and continues with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. through March 3, 2024. Online tickets are available at Click Here. Call 505-424-1601 for reservations (pay at door)