Teatro Paraguas to Present A MUSICAL PIŇATA FOR CHRISTMAS VII

Teatro Paraguas presents the 7th Annual A MUSICAL PIŇATA FOR CHRISTMAS community celebration with La Compaňia Chuscales y Mina Fajardo making a guest appearance, classic and contemporary carols performed by The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra, dancing, seasonal poetry, and skits for the holidays.

An original short play, Regalito (The Present), written by Alix Hudson, will be performed by the Teatro Paraguas Adult, Teen and Kid Ensembles.

The Second Space will have refreshments, treats, music, community booths, and more!

Plus, of course, a piñata finale for the kids in the audience! Holiday Magic for the whole family!

tickets: https://musicalpinata7.brownpapertickets.com





