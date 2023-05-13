Teatro Paraguas to Host The Orchard Quartet Poetry Reading This Month

The event will be held on Sunday, May 28.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Teatro Paraguas & Blackdom Productions to Present FINDING BLACKDOM - MITTIE OF SOUTH VIRGI Photo 1 Teatro Paraguas & Blackdom Productions to Present FINDING BLACKDOM - MITTIE OF SOUTH VIRGINIA STREET
Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre
Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May Photo 3 Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May
Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023 Photo 4 Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023

Teatro Paraguas will host The Orchard Quartet Poetry Reading on Sunday May 28 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Tickets are free (donations most welcome).

The poets of the Orchard Quartet- Mary McGinnis, Kathamann, Lynn LaLa, and Marmika Paskiewiicz- have worked together for many years, and have recently published a collection of poetry entitled An Orchard Quartet. The book will be available for purchase at this book launch, and refreshments will be served.

THE ORCHARD GROUP

KATHAMANN is a retired nurse and Peace Corps Volunteer, Afghanistan. She has been active in the Santa Fe arts community (kathamann.com) exhibiting in juried, group and one person shows. Kathamann has published poetry in several regional anthologies and has numerous self-published poetry collections, and a CD. She recently self-published her memoir of Afghanistan.

LYNN LALA has been writing poetry for about fifteen years, primarily as a social activity. She has participated in groups with Mary McGinnis in person or by phone (since COVID intervened) and has enjoyed every minute of it.

MARY MCGINNIS, blind since birth, has been writing and living in New Mexico since 1972 where life has inspired her with emptiness, desert, and mountains. Published in over 80 magazines and anthologies, including Fixed and Free and Lummox Press anthologies. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and included in the Telepoetry recording series. She has published three full-length collections: Listening for Cactus (1996), October Again (2008), See with Your Whole Body (2016), and a chap book: Breath of Willow, published by Lummox Press in 2017. During the pandemic, she continued writing and participating in various open mic readings through Zoom.

MARMIKA PASKIEWICZ has been writing over many years, eight of them with the Orchard Group. Her writing has appeared in a number of regional publications including Santa Fe Literary Review, Malpais, Adobe Walls, and Fixed and Free anthologies, as well as some in situ pieces at Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts. She has a memoir, a chapbook, and a poetry collection looking for a publisher. Some of her poems in this book were previously published in Fixed and Free Anthologies and on Miriam's Well online.



RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023 Photo
Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023

Summer Season 2023 at Spencer Theater is a three-month spread of 13 stage performances and special events featuring top country artists, folk-rock greats and early rock tributes, big band pizazz, a patriotic salute, comedy, children's theatre, fine-dining fun, and so much more with some of the finest stage artists and troupes on the road.

Teatro Paraguas & Blackdom Productions to Present FINDING BLACKDOM - MITTIE OF SOUTH V Photo
Teatro Paraguas & Blackdom Productions to Present FINDING BLACKDOM - MITTIE OF SOUTH VIRGINIA STREET

Teatro Paraguas will present a staged reading of Finding Blackdom - Mittie of South Virginia Street, a historical dramedy written by Dr. Timothy E. Nelson, and produced by Marissa Roybal and Blackdom LLC.

Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May Photo
Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May

The grand opening of the Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado will take place Sunday, May 28, 2023 6:00 p.m. 

Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre Photo
Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre

What did our critic think of THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre?


More Hot Stories For You

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023
Teatro Paraguas & Blackdom Productions to Present FINDING BLACKDOM - MITTIE OF SOUTH VIRGINIA STREETTeatro Paraguas & Blackdom Productions to Present FINDING BLACKDOM - MITTIE OF SOUTH VIRGINIA STREET
Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in MayGrand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May
HAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In AlbuquerqueHAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In Albuquerque

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Simpatico
New Mexico Actors Lab (5/03-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Sun
New Mexico Actors Lab (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRINKING HABITS
Adobe Theater (6/02-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU