Teatro Paraguas to Host The Orchard Quartet Poetry Reading This Month

Teatro Paraguas will host The Orchard Quartet Poetry Reading on Sunday May 28 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Tickets are free (donations most welcome).

The poets of the Orchard Quartet- Mary McGinnis, Kathamann, Lynn LaLa, and Marmika Paskiewiicz- have worked together for many years, and have recently published a collection of poetry entitled An Orchard Quartet. The book will be available for purchase at this book launch, and refreshments will be served.

THE ORCHARD GROUP

KATHAMANN is a retired nurse and Peace Corps Volunteer, Afghanistan. She has been active in the Santa Fe arts community (kathamann.com) exhibiting in juried, group and one person shows. Kathamann has published poetry in several regional anthologies and has numerous self-published poetry collections, and a CD. She recently self-published her memoir of Afghanistan.

LYNN LALA has been writing poetry for about fifteen years, primarily as a social activity. She has participated in groups with Mary McGinnis in person or by phone (since COVID intervened) and has enjoyed every minute of it.

MARY MCGINNIS, blind since birth, has been writing and living in New Mexico since 1972 where life has inspired her with emptiness, desert, and mountains. Published in over 80 magazines and anthologies, including Fixed and Free and Lummox Press anthologies. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and included in the Telepoetry recording series. She has published three full-length collections: Listening for Cactus (1996), October Again (2008), See with Your Whole Body (2016), and a chap book: Breath of Willow, published by Lummox Press in 2017. During the pandemic, she continued writing and participating in various open mic readings through Zoom.

MARMIKA PASKIEWICZ has been writing over many years, eight of them with the Orchard Group. Her writing has appeared in a number of regional publications including Santa Fe Literary Review, Malpais, Adobe Walls, and Fixed and Free anthologies, as well as some in situ pieces at Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts. She has a memoir, a chapbook, and a poetry collection looking for a publisher. Some of her poems in this book were previously published in Fixed and Free Anthologies and on Miriam's Well online.

