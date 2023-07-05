Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower

Poets reading at the tribute include H. Marie Aragon, Esther Feske, Dale Harris, Kathamann, Wayne Lee, Donald Levering, Jane Lipman, Argos MacCallum, and more.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhou Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhouse
'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Photo 2 'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas
Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas Photo 3 Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower

Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower

Teatro Paraguas will host a tribute poetry reading for the late Gary Brower, a poet, publisher, and activist who lived in Placitas, New Mexico.

Brower published Malpais Review, a quarterly anthology of poetry and essays, between 2010 and 2016, featuring local, national, and international poets. Besides this monumental contribution to poetry, Gary's own books of poetry include Planting Trees in Terra Incognita (Destructible Heart Press 2006), The Book of Knots (Destructible Heart Press 2007), For The Wild Horses of Placitas and Other Equine Poems (El Caballo Press 2009), Leaving Cairo As If It Were A Dream (Malpais Editions 2011), Poems On The Land (Beatlick Press 2017), and Escaping The End Of The World (Village Books Press 2017).  He also produced a number of CD's of spoken word and music with various musicians, and edited the definitive Ride Easy! Selected Poems of Kell Robertson (Lummox Press 2021).

 

Brower held degrees from Drury University and University of Missouri, and taught at Kansas University, UNM, USC, and UCLA.  Fluent in several languages, he directed university programs in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, and Guadalajara, Mexico, and worked with and for Mexican migrant workers in Oregon.

 

Poets reading at the tribute include H. Marie Aragon, Esther Feske, Dale Harris, Kathamann, Wayne Lee, Donald Levering, Jane Lipman, Argos MacCallum, Kendall McCook, Mary McGinnis, Don McIver, Basia Miler, Karen Petersen, and Jane Shoenfeld.

 

The tribute takes place on Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West Poetry Reading Comes to T Photo
'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West, a poetry reading with Aaron Rudolph, Ken Hada, and Alex Z. Salinas.  The reading takes place on Sunday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m., and is part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series

2
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhous Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) is currently in rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning Edwardian-style murderous musical farce, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and is thrilled to share a first-look into their sing-thru rehearsal. With a book by Robert L. Freedman, music by Steven Lutvak, and lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak. The production is directed by Rebecca Aparicio. See photos from inside rehearsal.

3
Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas Photo
Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas

Big Feelings, an Evening of Poetry and Music with Gigi Bella will play Teatro Paraguas from July 14-16, 2023.

4
TENSEGRITY Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month Photo
TENSEGRITY Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Underland Dance presents “Tensegrity”. Through improvised movement, the five dancers will explore the vulnerable, messy, and beautiful nature of human relationships. Going on five years together, the company has cultivated a multifaceted language of movement. Nothing is scripted. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/13-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Adobe Theater (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARFUMERIE
Vortex Theatre (6/22-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You