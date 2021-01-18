Teatro Paraguas Presents Two One-Act Plays For Valentine's Day

Teatro Paraguas will be presenting two one-act plays For Valentine's Day! Typhoon, part of Teatro Paraguas' local playwrights series, is a 10-minute sketch by Alix Hudson. A silly Valentine's story originally created for Ironweed Production's memorable 2016 site-specific production Creating a Scene in a Restaurant, Typhoon makes its Zoom premiere at 7pm on February 12th. Roxanne Tapia directs the play, which features a 3-person cast (Miles Blitch, Alix Hudson, Cristina Vigil) and some optional audience participation (get your emojis ready). What begins as a heartfelt (and dare we say sappy?) dinner between a stockbroker and a marine biologist quickly evolves, thanks to an audience heckler, into something quite different. Perfect for a light-hearted evening on Valentine's weekend, join Teatro Paraguas for Typhoon.

A Sunny Morning is a light-hearted romp involving two octogenarians who meet by chance in a park. After a bit of barbed but polite interchange - and a pinch of snuff, both come to life-altering realizations about their youth, and the strange twists and turns of fate. A Sunny Morning premiered on February 23, 1905 in Madrid, Spain, and is the work of the brothers Joaquin and Serafin Alvarez-Quintero, popular playwrights of the time. Argos MacCallum directs the play, which features Corinna MacNeice and Argos MacCallum as the old couple, and Isabel Gallegos and Carlos Alberto de la Torre as the servants. Teatro Paraguas launches the play on XERB.tv beginning on Valentine's Day. The viewing is free, after a simple registration.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Typhoon, by Santa Fe playwright Alix Hudson

WHEN: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Live on ZOOM

Link to Register: teatroparaguas.org

Free, donations gratefully accepted

WHAT: A Sunny Morning, by Joaquin and Serafin Alvarez-Quintero

WHEN: Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: XERB.tv

Free, donations gratefully accepted

Both Typhoon and A Sunny Morning will be available for viewing on XERB.tv after February 14.