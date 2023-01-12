Teatro Paraguas Presents The Documentary Play SEVEN

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEVEN is based on interviews by seven award-winning playwrights with seven women activists from Guatemala, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Russia, Cambodia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who have overcome impossible odds in their work for human rights. Their stories are told with humor, seriousness and passion, relating to the terrible and the great events in their lives. SEVEN is a documentary play of concern to all, and hopes to inspire a commitment to human rights issues.

The seven playwrights who worked with the seven activists are Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol Mack, Ruth Margraff, Anna Deavere Smith, and Susan Yankowitz.

The seven activists are Farida Azizi (Afghanistan), Mu Sochua (Cambodia), Anabella de Leon, (Guatemala), Hafsat Abiola, (Nigeria), Inez McCormack (Northern Ireland), Mukhtar Mai (Pakistan), and Marina Pisklakova-Parker (Russia).

Since the premier in 2008, the piece has been translated into 27 languages and performed in over 32 countries by over 500 persons, both men and women, including ministers, members of the European Parliament, NATO generals, artists, and the Academy award winning actress Meryl Streep, sharing these inspiring tales of bravery and perseverance.

SEVEN will be presented in Santa Fe by local and international actors. Proceeds from this production will benefit Esperanza Shelter in Santa Fe.

The documentary play was created with the support of the Vital Voices Global Partnership, the pre-eminent NGO that identifies, trains and empowers extraordinary women around the world.

Running March 10-19, 2023. Tickets $25 at www.teatroparaguasnm.org or at the door on availability. Reservations to purchase tickets at the door may be made by calling (505) 424-1601.




