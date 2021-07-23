Teatro Paraguas Presents THE BOOK OF MAGDELENE

Teatro Paraguas will present a video performance of The Book of Magdalene, a play by Caridad Svich for two in-person screenings at Teatro Paraguas. The play, filmed in Teatro Paraguas in June and directed by Juliet Salazar, features Alix Hudson as Magdalene, a young woman in a twilight- possibly apocalyptic- world.

According to Ms. Salazar,"the title character in this play loosely parallels the biblical Magdalene. "In the play, 'Len' is a young woman struggling to become the protagonist in her own life. The supporting characters act as archetypes of sorts, all of them guiding Len forward in her journey of discovering the grace she holds within as she struggles to personally overcome a social system's shortcomings and an encounter with an emotionally abusive client. It is, as stated by the character, Priest, 'the story of our times'."

Caridad Svich describes the play as being "In the edge-lands, in weird times, it's nite-time until it's not. These nites: Magdalene misses Ru and who they could have been together, Magdalene cares for Elder, Magdalene visits the local church to look at the sky, Magdalene works the call lines of the lonely and encounters Suit. Call this a quest. Call this a life waiting to be born again, haunted by a past when another Magdalene lived and was misunderstood. A contemporary drama of sharp encounters, winding faith, tough love and tenderness suffused with grace and magic. A story about finding the courage to move on when life feels as if it is stuck in place. A cross-roads play."

Len's world includes Elder (played by Corinna MacNeice), her aloof friend Ru (Cristina Vigil, who also plays the Reveler), a Priest ( John Reiser), and a client named Suit (Pablo Angeles).

The Book of Magdalene will also be available on xerb.tv August 9th through August 31 for a viewing fee of $5.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts/NM Dept. of Culture, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

Tickets: $10

info: teatroparaguasnm.org

Reservations: 505-424-1601