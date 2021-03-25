Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Paraguas Presents CURIOUS SMILES

Duchess Dale directs this uplifting tale about a grandfather and his sassy, 10-year-old granddaughter.

Mar. 25, 2021  

Teatro Paraguas Presents CURIOUS SMILES

Teatro Paraguas will present Robert F. Benjamin's short comedy Curious Smiles live on Zoom for 3 performances beginning Friday April 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Duchess Dale directs this uplifting tale about a grandfather (played by Don Converse) and his sassy, 10-year-old granddaughter Jamie (Amelia Dolejsi). It's fall 2020; the pandemic rages; schools are "remote learning only." During a Zoom call, Grandpa strives to help Jamie with homework, which is about the role of grandparents in modern times. Rather than divulge the assignment directly, she teases him to gather information. They clash about "wrinkles," the COVID shutdown and vaccinations before she turns the tables on him. After he's been playfully duped, he wonders whether "whimsy" has successfully created his legacy gift for Jamie.

Performance dates are Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted. The links to register may be found on our website, teatroparaguasnm.org. There will be a Q&A session after each performance.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus

Related Articles View More Albuquerque Stories
Season Tickets Now Available for Popejoy Hall 2021-2022 Season, Featuring HAMILTON & M Photo

Season Tickets Now Available for Popejoy Hall 2021-2022 Season, Featuring HAMILTON & More

Popejoy Presents Brings a Virtual Piano Battle to Audiences Photo

Popejoy Presents Brings a Virtual Piano Battle to Audiences

Santa Fe Symphony and Meow Wolf Team Up For Virtual Concert Photo

Santa Fe Symphony and Meow Wolf Team Up For Virtual Concert

New Mexico State University Presents DESTINATION: BROADWAY Photo

New Mexico State University Presents DESTINATION: BROADWAY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS
  • The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1
  • FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes
  • Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM