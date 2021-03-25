Teatro Paraguas Presents CURIOUS SMILES

Teatro Paraguas will present Robert F. Benjamin's short comedy Curious Smiles live on Zoom for 3 performances beginning Friday April 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Duchess Dale directs this uplifting tale about a grandfather (played by Don Converse) and his sassy, 10-year-old granddaughter Jamie (Amelia Dolejsi). It's fall 2020; the pandemic rages; schools are "remote learning only." During a Zoom call, Grandpa strives to help Jamie with homework, which is about the role of grandparents in modern times. Rather than divulge the assignment directly, she teases him to gather information. They clash about "wrinkles," the COVID shutdown and vaccinations before she turns the tables on him. After he's been playfully duped, he wonders whether "whimsy" has successfully created his legacy gift for Jamie.

Performance dates are Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted. The links to register may be found on our website, teatroparaguasnm.org. There will be a Q&A session after each performance.