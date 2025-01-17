Teatro Paraguas Presents A QUARTET OF POETS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with Bill Nevins, Alan Abrams, Stephen Jules Rubin, and Argos MacCallum. The reading takes place on Sunday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.

Bill Nevins, born in 1947, has lived in New Mexico since 1996. He grew up in New York, attended Iona University, U. of Connecticut and UC Berkeley, and taught at UNM. Bill has organized poetry readings in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Taos and Angel Fire. As a journalist, he has reported from Ireland and Mexico and he has written for many New Mexico, national and international publications. A collection of Bill's poems, Light Bending, was published 2024 by Sligo Creek Publishing of Washington DC.

Alan Abrams was born in Washington D.C. in 1949. In 1974, he moved to New Mexico, where he worked as a carpenter and construction jack-of-all-trades. In 1980, he returned to the East Coast, and became a builder and building designer, recently honored as a Fellow of the American Institute of Building Design. His poems and short stories have been published in literary journals and anthologies, including The Innisfree Poetry Journal, The Mid Atlantic Review, The Raven's Perch, Bud and Branch (UK), Litbop, The Galway Review (Ireland), The Rat's Ass Review, and many others. His poem “Aleinu”, published by Bourgeon, was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. In July 2024 he founded the Sligo Creek Publishing Company, and has published four collections of stories and poetry, in addition to two collections of his own writing.

Stephen Jules Rubin grew up in Baltimore, and has lived in Santa Fe since 1990. He founded Julesworks, with ongoing performances of music, poetry and theatre presented at different venues in Santa Fe. His theatre credits include performances at Santa Fe Playhouse, CCA, and Teatro Paraguas. He hosts a weekly radio program on 96.9 FM KMRD in Madrid.

Argos MacCallum is a co-founder and current artistic director at Teatro Paraguas, which has hosted many poetry readings over the past 15 years. He has published three chapbooks: She Loved Gravity and Would Fall Down Exquisitely Anywhere (Synergetic Press 1987), Sleeping Woman Mountain (Kelsay Books 2022), and The Road From Refuge Ridge (Kelsay Books 2023). He has lived in Santa Fe since 1965.

