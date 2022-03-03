Teatro Paraguas Presents 11 SHORT PLAYS by Joey Chavez

Teatro Paraguas will present 11 short plays by Joey A. Chavez, directed by JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, Peggy Long, and Argos MacCallum. Originally written for his theatre students at Santa Fe High between 1999 and 2009, the plays range in mood from dark suspense to unabashedly romantic to comic slapstick. Fifteen actors take on the 26 roles, and range in age from 15 to 70. The cast includes theatre students from Santa Fe High and New Mexico School for the Arts, as well as former students of Mr. Chavez.

Joey Chavez recently retired as Theatre Department Chair at NMSA, a position he held since the school's founding. He has been an active force in the Santa Fe theatre community for decades, and taught generations of aspiring young actors. Teatro Paraguas is pleased to honor Mr. Chavez with this production.

11 Short Plays opens Friday, March 25, and runs through April 10, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, and $10 for students and limited income.

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm,.org.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts and the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa fe Community Foundation.