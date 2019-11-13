THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Comes to Spencer

Just in time for the holidays The Wizards of Winter appear at Spencer Theater Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m., inspiring patrons to journey into the magic of the season.

This riveting 12-member ensemble is comprised of former members of prominent progressive rock groups and classical vocal and instrumental ensembles: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, The Alan Parsons Project, Rock of Ages and more. Together they forge a musically intense, rock opera experience that has won legions of fans across the land as they explore the serendipitous moods and raw emotions of this most celebrated time of year. Now in their 10th year of production, The Wizards of Winter's 2019 project and third album is an original rock opera entitled "The Christmas Dream" - an epic storytelling experience that weaves together their three spirited albums in a mission to uplift spirits in a musical journey through Decembers past. Filled with stage theatrics and perfectly choreographed lighting, this full-on rocking stage show takes place inside a snow globe aboard a metaphysical vehicle, the Arctic Flyer, in search of the holiday's meaning. The mission succeeds via soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work.

Group founder Scott Kelly declares "It is an emotional roller coaster ride, told though our original compositions which range from ballads to prog-metal. There is something in the show for everyone in the family.... Our music truly crosses generational boundaries."

The Wizards of Winter stars Scott Kelly, founder/keyboards, Sharon Kelly, vocals/flute, Fred Gorhau, lead guitar, Greg Smith, bass , John O'Reilly, drums, Steve Brown, lead guitar, Vincent Jiovino, vocals • Karl Scully, vocals • Alexis Smith, vocals/auxiliary keys • Kornelia Rad, violin/vocals • Tony Gainer, Narrator.

Excellent seats starting at $39 are available for the Friday, November 22 performance. Call the Spencer Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or visit spencertheater.com for tickets and information. The concert is sponsored in part by 1st National Bank. A pre-show slow roast pot roast buffet ($20) is available at 5 p.m.

Next up at the Spencer:

• Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m. "The Nutcracker" ($35). Dalí Ballet Company's delightful adaptation of the Tchaikovsky Christmas classic features a cast of 70+ outstanding dancers, spectacular costumes, sets and special effects. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit, Ruidoso-based dance company.

• Wednesday, January 8 at 7 p.m. "Finding Neverland," a touring Broadway spectacular ($79-$85) Winner of "Best Musical," an Audience Choice Award, this magically charming tale tells the true story of J.M. Barrie, the 19th century English writer who rattled high-society London theatergoers by fabricating a boy who could fly - Peter Pan, and creating the land of Neverland, where nothing is impossible and childhood lasts forever. Featuring a cast of 30+ touring Broadway actors and musicians, enchanting special effects, fabulous Neverland and 19th century London sets, a compelling true story within a story, and flying children. (Note: technically produced on site at Spencer for the ensuing national Broadway tour). Sponsored in part by "Betsy." • Green Chile Chicken Lasagna Buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m. T.G. Sheppard & his band ($39-$59). With 21 #1 hit songs, this singer-songwriter defined the 'urban cowboy' sound of the 80s, fusing classic country, R&B and pop rhythms in a string of chart-toppers: "I Loved "em Everyone," "Slow Burn," "Do You Wanna Go To Heaven," "Party Time," more! • Chicken Fried Steak Buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" ($39-$69). Critically acclaimed big band musical & theatrical tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop. Look and sound-alikes in a nightclub milieu, big band ballads, humor and soft-shoe dance, plus spotlight on "Frank's One Love." Sponsored in part by Montie Carol Montgomery Living Trust. • Apple Brined Pork Loin Buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. The Hit Men ($39-$69). Unique, multi-media concert featuring five top rock 'n' roll musicians (Hall of Fame honorees) on guitars, keyboards, percussion, bass & vocals whose talents fueled some of rocks' mega-hits with Elton John, Carly Simon, Cat Stevens, Three Dog Night, The Who and others. Favorites include "Who Loves You," "Pinball Wizard," "Joy To The World," "You're So Vain." • Turkey & Cornbread Buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. The Haggard Brothers: Tribute To Merle Haggard ($39-$69). Sons Ben & Noel Haggard, both accomplished country musicians, pay homage to their father's amazing musical legacy together with members of Merle's longtime band, The Strangers (guitars, bass, drums, pedal steel guitar). Expect rousing renditions of "Mama Tried," Silver Wings," "Sing Me Back Home," "Working Man Blues" and more to fill the night along with heartwarming remembrances of the iconic king of outlaw country, Merle Haggard. Sponsored in part by 2 Redhead Redheads. • Southern Fried Chicken Buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. The Brothers Four ($39-$59). Distinguished pioneers in the folk music revival with classics: "Greenfields," "Try To Remember," "Yellow Bird," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone," "Shenandoah," more! Dubbed "America's Musical Ambassadors To The World" with their delightful blend of lush vocals & instrumentation. Sponsored in part by Bill & Karen Armstrong. • Pulled Pork Roast Buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

Spencer Theater Winter Season 2019-20 is sponsored in part by The Hugh Bancroft Jr. Foundation, Eleganté Lodge & Suites, KOBR Channel 8, MTD Media, Walton Stations of New Mexico, Carlsbad Radio, and additional season support from Inn of the Mountain Gods, Ruidoso Ford-Lincoln, Sierra Blanca Motors, R.D. & Joan Dale Hubbard Foundation, Ruidoso News, Su Casa Magazine, Rainmakers Resort & Club, Comcast Spotlight,, Burt Broadcasting, Majestic Communications, Ruidoso.net, and First National Bank of Ruidoso.





